Grid’s horizon: The Olympics, the Supreme Court and the hunt for substitute teachers

The Winter Olympics

The 24th Winter Olympic Games open this Friday, and rarely have the Games offered as much fodder for news beyond the contests and medal counts.

There’s the politics, to start with. The host nation, China, stands accused of a range of rights abuses that have led several countries to keep their dignitaries at home as a form of protest. The athletes, meanwhile, are wandering into the strange and increasingly controversial world of zero-covid, China-style (see Grid China Reporter Lili Pike’s deep dive here); the frenzied effort to ward off any intrusion of the virus, which in several Chinese cities has meant lockdowns for millions after just a handful of reported cases. What happens when that lockdown mentality meets a global gathering? We’ll be watching for the ways in which zero-covid impacts the athletes and the Games themselves.

Then there’s the geopolitics. As Grid’s Global Security Reporter Josh Keating reported recently, Xi Jinping hasn’t met a foreign leader face to face since the pandemic began; he’ll end that drought when he hosts his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin — who, as Keating put it, won’t be in Beijing just to watch the hockey. Putin is likely looking for some diplomatic cover and financial help — in the event that he decides to move his forces into Ukraine and suffers international sanctions as a result.





Meanwhile, from our science team, the climate angle. These will be the first Olympics to rely solely on artificial snow — more than 1.2 million cubic tons of it. That’s because while temperatures at key sites — like the Alpine skiing venue in Yanqing — are below freezing, natural snowfall in the area is nearly nonexistent. And in some ways, this may presage the future of the Winter Games. The pool of sites with temperatures and snowfall suited to host the event is shrinking as the global climate warms, scientists warned again last week. Sochi, Russia, home of the 2014 Games, is the warmest city to ever host a Winter Olympics. And other recent locations, including Vancouver, Canada, and Pyeongchang, South Korea, may be too warm for winter sports by the end of the century.

One more Olympics note: We’ll have the results of a poll done with our partners at Morning Consult on how Americans view the Games. Politics, sport, and how and whether they ought to intersect — at these games and beyond.

The Supreme Court: Breyer’s last days

Now that Justice Stephen Breyer has announced his retirement, Democrats are readying the way for his successor (who President Joe Biden says he will name by the end of February), experts are talking about the opportunity this gives the president, and the court is getting ready for the change that a new justice will bring.

Before that happens, though, Breyer has said he will be finishing the current term. And we now know that one of the last cases he’ll have a vote in deciding will be the challenge to Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban. The court’s conservative justices are expected to uphold the law — and likely to use the ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that legalized abortion nationwide. This week, we’re taking a look at what the data says about how overturning Roe would affect U.S. women — from physical and mental health to economic status.

Global flashpoints

Beyond the news from Beijing, our global team is keeping its focus on Ukraine. Grid’s approach on all major stories is to draw on multiple perspectives, and the Ukraine crisis is a case in which a range of perspectives is essential. We’ve looked at Putin’s strategy and motivation, the diplomatic tea leaves worth reading and, most recently, the options available for the White House. More angles to come, including some from inside Ukraine itself.

Of course the world serves up multiple global flashpoints, and this week we’ll dive deeply into another one: North Korea. Grid special contributor and longtime North Korea expert Sue Mi Terry tackles a fundamental question: How does Kim Jong Un run what Terry calls “the world’s most successful failed state”?

The pandemic, schools and a “last line of defense”

Omicron might be declining here in D.C., but it’s rolling through the country quickly, leaving schools scrambling to keep the doors open. Our Domestic Policy Reporter Maggie Severns brings us a dispatch on what happens when the last line of defense in schools — substitute teachers — is suddenly hard to find. Some districts are getting creative, offering pay raises or bringing in other public employees to fill in the gaps. One lesson from last November’s elections was that schools aren’t too far from politics in this country, and closures touch all the same political nerves that other pandemic pain points do.

See you on the Grid.