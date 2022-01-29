Weekly audio roundup, Jan 29, 2022: Fake vaccine cards, overdue climate aid and housing costs nationwide

by Lili Pike

A rising number of people across China are feeling the downsides of keeping covid locked out.

Even as the zero-covid strategy sparks public backlash, and despite the sheer difficulty of containing delta and omicron, Chinese leaders seem bound to press on and do whatever it takes to keep the “zero” — or a number close to it — at the core of their pandemic policy. The February Olympic Games — to be held in China — are a key factor; the Games present a critical moment for the leadership to showcase once again that its strategy has been a success.

by Jonathan Lambert

After omicron, the U.S. can’t neglect testing again.

The number of samples the U.S. sequences has gone from a few thousand each week in January 2021 to over 50,000 each week this month, but still trails what many other nations are doing. Denmark, for instance, sequences every positive test suspected to arise from a variant. South Africa’s network of public and private laboratories and universities were first to report the omicron variant, despite its circulation elsewhere.

by Steve Reilly, Jason Paladino, Matt Stiles and Jonathan Lambert

Thousands of fake vaccine card vendors threaten to gut the effectiveness of U.S. vaccine mandates, a Grid investigation reveals. Major platforms and app stores aren’t stopping them, law enforcement isn’t catching them, and political leaders are AWOL.





Fake vaccination cards have reportedly turned up in the hands of professional football and hockey players, radio station employees, hospital staff, fire and sanitation workers, police officers and state troopers, just to name a few examples. Federal authorities have seized thousands of fraudulent vaccination cards across more than a dozen states and made several arrests. But based on the volume of sales indicated by the online activity Grid saw and our conversations with experts, these enforcement efforts appear to be catching a small fraction of the flood of fake credentials being peddled online.

by Chris Geidner

GEO Group, one of the largest private prison companies, detailed its “strategy” for getting around the order in a previously confidential document filed with the SEC.

In discussing its other primary path for continued federal money, GEO Group acknowledges its workaround efforts to get local governments to contract with the Marshals Service and have GEO Group then continue to jail people facing federal charges as a subcontractor to those governments. When the company discusses its future federal contracts, it explicitly says it expects an ending only to its “direct USMS contracts.” Elsewhere, it says it has used this “intergovernmental contracting strategy” to avoid the executive order’s restrictions. It states that this strategy has “somewhat mitigated” its risk for losing Marshals Service contracts thus far.

by Dave Levitan

The developing world needs help to build up infrastructure while adapting to the ravages of a changing climate.

Along with the dual finance goals of mitigation and adaptation, there is a push for a separate pool of money for what is known as “loss and damage,” or what can better be described as climate reparations. The changing climate has already unleashed various forms of hell on countries and people that did not cause the problem, and those backing reparations argue that the perpetrators should compensate the victims.

by Matthew Zeitlin

Housing has a supply chain too — it’s also being overwhelmed by demand.

While some of the supply shortfall can be attributed to a familiar litany of covid-era struggles for businesses — not enough workers, not enough stuff — some analysts say that the shortfall in homes people want to buy has been building up over the past decade, leaving the market ill-prepared for a sudden shock: people who all of a sudden can and want to move to a wider range of destinations, along with more people forming households.

by Joshua Keating

When it comes to Ukraine, President Joe Biden has a broad range of options. They all have their downsides.

Nongovernmental organizations and governments may also have to contend with a new refugee crisis in both western Ukraine, where fighting is likely to be less severe, and in neighboring countries. Some 1.5 million people have already been internally displaced in Ukraine since the 2014 conflict. In the event of a full-scale Russian invasion, the violence is likely to be far more intense, particularly in the event of a long war involving urban combat.

