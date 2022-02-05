Grid’s horizon: Trump and vaccine politics, the FDA’s empty chair and ‘made In Xinjiang’

We’ve been watching with interest what Donald Trump has been saying — and not saying — about the covid vaccine. We already know that party affiliation is the strongest indicator of whether you are vaccinated; counties that voted for Trump have some of the lowest vaccination rates in the country.

We also know there’s rarely much daylight between Trump’s views and those of his followers — but in recent public appearances, the former president has on occasion been open about the fact that he is vaccinated and boosted. Not on message, you might say. To other audiences, Trump downplays vaccination in favor of other red-meat conservative issues. What’s going on here? Sydney Kashiwagi looks at what’s going on with Trump himself and how vaccine status has become a more complicated issue on the right than many might think.

An update to our recent investigation into the business of counterfeit vaccination cards: The fake-card bootleggers are still active online, and we’ve learned the federal government may inadvertently be helping people seeking to create fake vaccination cards from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. We’ll have more on that in the next few days.





We’re also watching a very different pandemic story. The Food and Drug Administration is one of the key players in the country’s covid response — responsible for vetting tests, vaccines and treatments. That makes it all the stranger that the agency has been without a permanent leader since President Joe Biden took office in January 2021.

Now, Biden’s pick, former Obama FDA head Robert Califf, is running into significant opposition in the Senate, and the White House is scrambling to save the nomination. A handful of Democrats are critical of Califf’s industry ties and his handling of the opioid crisis during the Obama administration; some Republicans object to how Califf handled decisions around medication abortions.

The FDA also plays a key role in the revised “Cancer Moonshot” program, which Biden’s team unveiled this past week. Public Health Reporter Jon Lambert and Climate Reporter Dave Levitan are looking at what this moonshot’s reworked — and more modest — goals tell us about how our understanding of cancer has evolved.

From the global team, a special view from Ukraine — courtesy of one of that country’s most acclaimed writers. So much of the coverage of that story involves military and geopolitical expertise — rightly so — but we’re mindful that there are many other voices to be heard, not least those from inside Ukraine.

As we said in a Twitter Space conversation Friday — it’s been a long time since an Olympic Games has seen so many non-sports headlines. We’ve already looked at the Olympic implications of China’s zero-covid strategy and the treatment of former Olympian Peng Shuai, and we’ve polled Americans on what they think about the Beijing Games and the intersection of sport and politics.

We‘ll also have the results of China Reporter Lili Pike’s “made In Xinjiang” reporting — a look at the U.S. legislation that would ban all products and even raw materials from that part of China. It’s a deep dive into how that would work, the impact on the supply chain and the price of certain consumer goods, and of course the Xinjiang rights issue itself.

Lastly, with Biden not committing to announcing a Supreme Court nominee until the end of the month, people and organizations in and out of Washington are making their case for or against different nominees — well before we even get a name. While there will doubtless be more news on that front in the coming week, another way of looking at Biden’s thinking in terms of a Supreme Court nominee is by reviewing what Biden has done with his judicial picks for lower courts in his first year in office.