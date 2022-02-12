Grid horizon: Afghanistan six months later

Afghanistan: Six months later

Before Grid had even launched, we resolved to take a deep look at life under the Taliban — a broad review to run six months after the Afghan government fell, the last American forces left and the Taliban took power. That six-month mark lands this week — as do the results of our reporting.

We’ve tried to weave human stories from across Afghanistan with available (and reliable) data to produce stories about the availability of food and other basic goods, the prices of those goods, the fate of free media and journalists, and the plight of women and girls under Taliban rule. Among other things, we wanted to test certain pledges the new Taliban rulers made last year — their promises to be a more open, tolerant version of the group that had ruled with a brutal hand two decades earlier.

Deputy Global Editor Nikhil Kumar has led the way on this project — “Afghanistan: Six months later” — together with Afghan journalist and Grid Special Contributor Fatima Faizi and our data reporting team.





In the six months since those harrowing scenes in Kabul, major global news has taken us to Ukraine, China and most recently northward, to Canada, but we wanted to be sure not to lose sight of a nation that has suffered so much for so long. And which remains — six months after the U.S. troops left — so critical to the region.

Climate change, winter sports and space debris

As the Beijing Olympics enters its final week, Climate Reporter Dave Levitan is looking at how climate change is threatening one of ice hockey’s cherished traditions — playing outdoors on ponds. Warmer winters across Canada and the northern U.S. mean that ponds freeze later and thaw earlier, limiting the outdoor play that has long helped make the sport accessible to those who can’t afford to practice entirely at indoor rinks. Grid’s science coverage is also zooming out this week — way out — to look at the growing problem of space debris. Defunct satellites, rocket bodies and other remnants of the space race are crowding the skies and increasing the risk of dangerous collisions, Grid contributor Alexandra Witze reports. Late last year, for instance, astronauts aboard the International Space Station were briefly put on emergency alert when debris from the test of a Russian antisatellite missile drifted uncomfortably close to their floating home.

The politics of covid, student loan forgiveness and … gazpacho?

As Grid’s Kay Steiger notes, politics is often about the fundamentals, which we at Grid have tried to lay out for you. Government and Political Institutions Reporter Kaila Philo has looked ahead to midterms with that in mind. In many ways, Democrats are on the wrong side of every indicator that matters: President Joe Biden’s approval rating has dipped dramatically over the last year, the maps are always a somewhat challenging situation for Democrats, and there’s something called “ideological balancing,” where the “out party” is inherently favored by voters heading to the polls.

But politics is also unpredictable. If you had asked me if the 2016 election might be nudged during its final days by a letter from then-FBI director James Comey — or that we might be spending even a minute this week talking about gazpacho — I would have thought you were crazy. But in retrospect, Comey’s letter likely did swing the election, and an errant tweet from Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green, R-Ga., got us all talking about a cold tomato soup.

I was thinking of this as we reported last week about the Canadian convoy protests. Right now, covid restrictions feel like the issue for the midterms. Some suggested it was angry parents, worried about how un-normal the school experience has become for kids, who swayed last fall’s elections in Virginia and New Jersey. It’s possible America will continue to be trapped in a bitter fight about covid restrictions over the months to come.

Lastly, still on the subject of the school experience, Grid will have a 360 on a subject that demands a deep-dive treatment: Student loan forgiveness. The decision to forgive some amount of student loans across the board for borrowers could be one that sways younger voters, and not doing so could persuade voters to stay home. But again — politics is unpredictable.