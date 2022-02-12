Weekly audio roundup, Feb 12, 2022: Biden’s Cancer Moonshot, supply chain subterfuge and the rush to ditch masks

The president wants to cut cancer deaths in half within a quarter-century.

by Jonathan Lambert and Dave Levitan

Vast amounts of clinical data already exist, spanning decades of electronic medical records, diagnostic scans of tumors, genomic data from patients and cancer cells, and results from drug trials. Hidden within this data might be hints of how best to treat a patient of a certain background for a specific tumor type. Increasing access to this data, coupled with artificial intelligence and machine-learning methods, can help researchers and clinicians make better decisions.

What a viral chart about women in the labor force teaches us about economic statistics.

by Matthew Zeitlin

It’s worth remembering that in a typical month, the jobs report is open to sizable revisions, especially to the much-paid-attention-to payroll number, which reports the total number of “nonfarm” jobs in the country. Much of this is due simply to the businesses that answer the survey taking extra time to report the information to the surveyors. And then at the end of the year, the numbers can be revised even further as BLS updates its data.

It’s the most significant effort yet to address forced labor in China; it’s also a challenge for U.S. companies and their supply chains.

by Lili Pike





Take as an example a shipment of pants sent to Banana Republic in San Francisco in January 2021. The pants were sewn in a Sri Lankan factory, from fabric that researchers traced to Jiangsu Lianfa, a major Chinese fabric supplier. Company records showed that a major source of Jiangsu Lianfa’s yarn is a subsidiary in Xinjiang. The researchers reviewed practices at the subsidiary and reported that it used forced labor.

Politicians need clearer plans for rolling back (and reinstating) covid measures.

by Jonathan Lambert

Low-income workers have been hit especially hard by the pandemic, and mask mandates provide a degree of extra protection for those who work indoors, said Lakshmi Ganapathi, a pediatric infectious diseases physician at Harvard University Medical School. That’s especially true for places like restaurants, grocery stores and other workplaces where close proximity to others can’t be avoided. Relaxing mask mandates will make these workplaces less safe, she said, disproportionately impacting an already disproportionately impacted group.

Europe depends heavily on Russian oil and gas; Russia depends heavily on oil and gas revenues. As the Ukraine crisis deepens, who has the upper hand in the energy war?

by Joshua Keating

The fear now is that if it comes to war in Ukraine, and European countries join the U.S. in sanctioning Russia and providing aid to Kyiv, Russia might turn off the taps entirely. This probably wouldn’t lead to people freezing — for one thing, unlike last year, this has been a mild winter — but as leaders from Kazakhstan, Mexico, France and other countries have learned in recent years, the quickest way to get people calling for the overthrow of the government is to quickly raise their energy prices.

As American politicians call for stateside convoys, a Grid investigation finds signs that foreign actors, QAnon and hate pervade the movement’s support.

by Steve Reilly, Matt Stiles, Benjamin Powers, Anya van Wagtendonk and Jason Paladino

For the Ottawa convoy, impostors and fraud in its online organizing appear to recur. Grid reported earlier this week on fraudulent Facebook groups supporting the Canadian convoy, which were administered by a hacked Facebook account belonging to a woman in Missouri. The Ottawa action is not the only convoy effort that has received purported Bangladeshi support. In Australia, one major Facebook group promoting the “Convoy to Canberra” is reportedly controlled by a single Bangladeshi administrator. The same report found another Aussie convoy group controlled by an account using an AI-generated face as its profile picture.

