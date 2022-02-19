Grid’s Horizon: Americans try an Ottawa-style convoy, China turns its smoggy skies blue, and possible relief for student debt

We’ve been covering various strands of the Ottawa protests story, and this week we’re watching as the story moves to the U.S. side of the border. Or at least that’s what one American group is hoping will happen. Organizers are looking to pull off a stateside version of the Ottawa convoy, aiming to depart from California on Feb. 23 and arrive in Washington on March 1, just in time for President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address.

The Ottawa action began — ostensibly — as a protest against vaccine mandates for truckers crossing the U.S.-Canadian border; it quickly became a hive of unrelated conspiracy theories and ideologies. But as organizers here in the U.S. try to capitalize on the moment, covid restrictions in blue cities and states are falling away. By March 1, just one state, Oregon, will have an indoor mask mandate in place for adults. The Supreme Court has already overturned the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate for large employers. Some localities, including Minneapolis and Washington, D.C., have already dispensed with their vaccine passports for bars and restaurants. Unvaccinated adults are largely free to move about the country as covid cases and deaths decline. In many American communities over the last two years, they faced few restrictions at all.

So, one might ask, what’s the protest about? Why organize a cross-country, Ottawa-style convoy?





The fact is that a core group of anti-vaccine activists are still angry, and still see themselves as oppressed. And some have taken that to a deeply disturbing extreme: comparing their plight to that of Jews in Nazi Germany. Grid’s misinformation reporter, Anya van Wagtendonk, digs into what’s behind this.

Two very different economic stories on Grid this week: Matthew Zeitlin reports that the problem of rising housing costs isn’t just an American phenomenon; housing prices have shot up in many parts of the world, due to a sharp rise in new household formation — i.e., more and more people ditching roommates and buying their own homes.

And we take a deep dive into America’s student debt problem. Amid calls of broad-based forgiveness, the experts most familiar with the issue say smaller-scale relief might be more effective.

Up in the sky, a win for China

Any Olympic Games are a showcase for the hosts, and China — in 2008 and at the just-concluded Beijing Games — has put enormous effort and resources to make its “showcase” a success. As we reported during the games, there was no shortage of problems — involving covid, China’s human rights record and allegations of doping — but these two weeks have also provided a moment to marvel at one shining big success story: a clearing of the skies. Less than a decade ago, several Chinese cities — particularly those in its northeast “rust belt” — were among the most polluted places on earth. On the Air Quality Index (AQI) that tends to measure between 0 (excellent) and 500 (hazardous), China saw a recording in 2013 of 993. It was a nightmare for residents and visitors, for public health and the economy, and the government knew it. China reporter Lili Pike looks at the story for us this week — getting beyond the numbers to understand how China went (as our headline puts it) “from ‘airpocalypse’ to Olympic blue.”

Our global team will of course be watching all things Ukraine — including the question of whether the near-constant release of sensitive U.S. intelligence on the crisis is a brilliant strategy, a dangerous precedent, or something in between.

Justice Breyer: Waiting for his successor, still ruling on cases

We still don’t have word from Biden about whom his Supreme Court nominee will be, but the clock is ticking. Biden’s self-imposed deadline to name his pick to replace Justice Stephen Breyer was the end of February, so if we don’t get a nominee this coming week, expect an announcement on Monday, Feb. 28 — the day before Biden is set to give the State of the Union.

As we wait on that decision, the justices — including Breyer — are back for oral arguments in a handful of cases over the next two weeks. The topics include cases relating to the Trump administration’s “public charge” immigration rule, which would have limited who was eligible to come into the country, and the scope of the Environmental Protection Agency’s ability to regulate greenhouse gases under the Clean Air Act.

In case you missed it …

We had a lot of great feedback following our special series “Afghanistan, six months later.” You can find those articles here — a look at life in Taliban-run Afghanistan from the perspectives of women and girls; the media and journalism; and the millions of people in an increasingly desperate search for their next meal.