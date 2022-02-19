Weekly audio roundup, Feb 19, 2022: Possible SCOTUS nominees with Rep. Pressley and what it’s like to be an Afghan journalist under the Taliban

by Chris Geidner

Rep. Ayanna Pressley: And I think when you contextualize it within history here, since its inception, there have been 115 Supreme Court justices — and not a single Black woman. Over 100 white men. Government is more responsive when solutions are not being developed through a homogenized and monolithic prism. Everyone is better served when there is a diversity of lived experience, perspective and opinion and thought. And so, if that’s true at city hall, and it is true in Congress, it is certainly true for the Supreme Court.