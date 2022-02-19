Weekly audio roundup, Feb 19, 2022: Possible SCOTUS nominees with Rep. Pressley and what it’s like to be an Afghan journalist under the Taliban

Ayanna Pressley wants Biden to do more than name a Black woman to the Supreme Court
Grid spoke with Pressley on Feb. 10 about the coming nomination and why President Joe Biden’s pledge matters to her.
by Chris Geidner
Rep. Ayanna Pressley: And I think when you contextualize it within history here, since its inception, there have been 115 Supreme Court justices — and not a single Black woman. Over 100 white men. Government is more responsive when solutions are not being developed through a homogenized and monolithic prism. Everyone is better served when there is a diversity of lived experience, perspective and opinion and thought. And so, if that’s true at city hall, and it is true in Congress, it is certainly true for the Supreme Court.
‘Delete the video’: How Afghan journalists respond when the Taliban calls
A free press and independent media were Afghan success stories; six months into Taliban rule, both are in danger.
by Fatima Faizi and Nikhil Kumar
According to one recent report, of 979 women who were working as journalists a year ago, more than 75 percent have left their jobs since the Taliban takeover. Some have been hit by the wave of media closures. Others have been fired by nervous bosses worried about the Taliban’s attitude toward women. In several cases, female reporters told Grid that they had been pressured to leave work by family members who were concerned about their safety.
