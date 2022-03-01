Putin’s war, as seen in Russia: Protests, arrests and alternate reality

It is like going through the looking glass: For Kremlin-backed media outlets such as RT, Sputnik and Channel One, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is, above all, Ukraine’s fault, a culmination, as one recent report put it, of “a crisis which began in 2014″ — the year a Ukrainian uprising ousted a pro-Moscow leader. In this parallel universe of Russian media, a prominent TV pundit insisted last week that it was the Ukrainian authorities who were waging war on their own population. Another popular host said people in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv — currently under heavy Russian bombardment — “only have one issue with the Russian army: ‘What took you so long?’”

What did not take long, as Moscow’s attack unfolded, were new orders from Russia’s media regulator, instructing newsrooms around the country to remove reports that described the invasion as an invasion.

Under the rules, calling Russia’s actions a “declaration of war” or even an “assault” could lead to media outlets being fined or blocked. The Kremlin, facing economically ruinous sanctions and an unexpectedly robust Ukrainian resistance, has moved to reinforce one of its choicest weapons: an expansive reality distortion field, powered by state media broadcasts that hew to the official — and increasingly fictional — Russian line.





Signs of dissent

The media directives came as Russians took to the streets in Moscow, St. Petersburg and beyond. The gatherings were often small and quickly silenced, but according to OVD-Info, an independent tracker of Russian anti-government demonstrations, there were protests in 48 cities on Sunday alone. That’s a high number in President Vladimir Putin’s Russia, which has a long record of stifling dissent with a mix of media control and security clampdowns.

More than 2,000 people were detained by police on Sunday; more than three times that figure have been arrested since Thursday, when Putin launched his attack — and when authorities in Moscow ominously warned citizens of “the negative legal consequences” of coming out against the Kremlin’s war.

Even before Putin launched his so-called special military operation in Ukraine, a considerable proportion of Russians was convinced war would damage his authority. In fact, only 16 percent of those surveyed last May by the Levada Center, regarded as the country’s only independent pollster, said that Putin’s standing would grow in the event of a full-scale war. Close to a third thought it would cause dissatisfaction with the Russian strongman, with more than 40 percent saying it would not change attitudes.

Andrey Deryabin, a movie producer in St. Petersburg, told Grid that while years of “rabid propaganda” had colored public attitudes across the country, younger Russians were increasingly “ready to express openly their dissatisfaction” with those in power. “Almost all young people are aware of what is happening in Ukraine and actively follow social networks,” he said.

The cracks are showing among some influential Russian voices. While ordinary citizens take to the streets, several Russian celebrities have taken to social media to push anti-war messages. The country’s most famous rapper, Oxxxymiron, posted a video declaring that he was “against this war that Russia is unleashing against Ukraine.”

Tennis star Andrey Rublev made the point in dramatic fashion, writing “No War Please” on a television camera after a semifinal win in the Dubai Tennis Championships. Several other musicians, TV stars, academics, and scores of independent-minded journalists all have come out to oppose the war.

“This adventure will bring grief to the families of thousands of people in Ukraine and Russia,” a coalition of independent media outlets said in a statement posted to the investigative website Meduza. The war, they wrote — though they did not give their names — was a “massacre started by the Russian leadership.”

Rare voices of dissent have also risen from within state-controlled organs. A popular Channel One talk show host reacted to the invasion by posting a black square on Instagram, captioned: “Fear and pain. No to war.” He hasn’t been back on air since; the network put his absence down to scheduling issues.

Then there are the ultrarich Russians who have spoken out against Putin’s war — either for moral reasons or because the Western sanctions will hit them hard. Perhaps it’s a combination of both.

Calls for peace have come from some of the country’s billionaire oligarchs, including Oleg Deripaska, founder of the aluminum giant Rusal. Deripaska, who was sanctioned by the U.S. for his ties to Putin after alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election, called for peace talks to begin “as fast as possible” in a post on the Telegram messaging app. Billionaire banker Oleg Tinkov wrote on Instagram: “Now in Ukraine innocent people are killed, every day, it is unimaginable and unacceptable! States should be spending money on treating people, on research to beat cancer, not war. We are against this war!”

Mikhail Fridman, another Russian billionaire who founded the country’s largest private bank, called the war a “tragedy” in an email to staff at his London-based private equity firm. “I was born in Western Ukraine and lived there until I was 17. My parents are Ukrainian citizens and live in Lviv, my favorite city,” Fridman wrote in the email, which was seen by the Financial Times. “But I have also spent much of my life as a citizen of Russia, building and growing businesses. I am deeply attached to Ukrainian and Russian peoples and see the current conflict as a tragedy for them both.”

Russia’s economy, battered

These early examples of dissent come as the U.S., European Union and other nations crack down on Russian economic interests around the world — and deliver a hammer blow to the Russian economy at home.

In the U.K., the oil giant BP said it would move to offload its almost 20 percent stake in Russia’s Rosneft, while Norway’s Equinor is exiting its Russian energy joint ventures. The former, in particular, was striking — BP is the biggest foreign investor in Russia.

The most impactful measures were two that hit the very heart of the Russian economy: sanctions that restrict Moscow’s ability to deploy its more than $600 billion in foreign reserves, combined with the expulsion of certain Russian banks from SWIFT, an international payments mechanism that allows them to move money around the world. The action against Russia’s reserves targets what was a critical part of the Kremlin’s economic insurance policy: Those hundreds of billions had been collected to protect the Russian economy in an emergency like the one that is unfolding now, as sanctions take effect.

The fallout has come quickly: The Russian ruble lost roughly a third of its value Monday, the Moscow stock exchange shut down trading, and the cost of insurance against the possibility that Russia might default on its debts rose sharply — a clear sign that international investors were now preparing for the possibility of a crushing Russian economic collapse.

Even the Kremlin’s official spokesman was forced to admit — in understated fashion — that his country’s “economic reality has considerably changed.”

“These are heavy sanctions, they are problematic,” Dmitry Peskov said, even as he added that Russia had “potential to offset the harm.”

The assurances haven’t stopped the anxiety from spreading beyond financial markets. Many ordinary Russians were rushing to ATMs, waiting in long queues to secure whatever cash they could. Muscovites were warned that they might not be able to use certain payment methods on the city’s metro, buses and trams. The reason? The bank that city authorities use to process those payments was facing sanctions.

Almost no sector is being spared. Air travel has been hit, with Europe and Canada closing their skies to Russian planes. The carmaker Volvo is suspending shipments to Russia, and the German press reported that Mercedes-Benz is also re-evaluating its business in the country. And on Monday, FIFA, the global governing organization for soccer, banned Russia from competition.

Will dissent matter?

The protests and crushing economic reality raise fundamental questions as to how the Kremlin will deal with both. The first is easier to answer; certainly Russia will crack down on protesters and double down on state propaganda. It is also clamping down on social media: Access to Facebook has been restricted, and Twitter users in the country have also encountered problems logging on to the microblogging service.

The restrictions are only likely to be tightened as the sanctions wrecking ball tears through the economy. A stronger-than-expected Ukrainian resistance further complicates the landscape for the Kremlin — and not just militarily.

Already, although the numbers have not been independently verified, Ukraine says it has killed more than 5,000 Russian personnel; Russian agencies have acknowledged casualties, but without specifying numbers.

What happens next and how attitudes shift is of course hard to predict. Experts say the pressure on Russia — on the economy from sanctions, on its military from the Ukrainian pushback — is unlikely to cause any sudden shifts.

“We should be under no illusion that this is going to immediately change the course of the war or topple the Putin regime,” Angela Stent, a Russian foreign policy expert at Georgetown University and the Brookings Institution, said during a Twitter Spaces conversation with Grid, adding: “Depending on what the casualties are, and then the impact of the sanctions on Russian people, I think you will get least more questioning in Russia of the wisdom of this policy.”

It’s a prospect not lost on Ukraine, which has already started making efforts to pierce the Putin propaganda wall: A new hotline has been set up for family members of Russian soldiers called “Come Back Alive from Ukraine,” according to the Guardian. It is an effort to win Russian hearts and minds: Russians worried about their relatives at the front can phone to check whether they were among the casualties. Meanwhile, a Telegram channel that went live over the weekend is publishing videos of what the Interior Ministry in Kyiv says are captured Russian soldiers.

And at the U.N. this week, Ukraine’s ambassador, Sergiy Kyslytsya, publicly read what he said were text messages from a slain Russian soldier to his mother. “Mama, I’m in Ukraine. There is a real war raging here. I’m afraid. We are bombing all of the cities … even targeting civilians.” There was no independent verification of the texts; all that was clear was that Ukraine was joining the information war.

The fate of Russian soldiers has been used in this fashion before. Last week, the Committee of Soldiers’ Mothers of Russia, a grassroots group that rose to prominence with its opposition to the war in Chechnya in the mid-1990s, said it was preparing a legal complaint alleging that Moscow had tricked young men fulfilling military service at home into going to the front in Ukraine.

Back in the ’90s, the group organized anti-war protests by soldiers’ mothers, sending many to Chechnya to bring their sons back from the conflict. “We’ve had a flurry of calls from scared mothers all over Russia,” Andrey Kurochkin, the group’s deputy chairman, told the Russian website Takim Dela last week, just as Putin’s invasion began.

As the conflict drags on, the questions for Russia’s leaders are only likely to multiply, Georgetown University’s Stent said: “The groundswell is there, and I think once Russians see body bags coming from Ukraine … they really are going to question, what is the point of this?”