Ukraine war, March 1: The day in photos

The first day of March brought punishing Russian strikes against Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city; warnings of impending strikes against the capital, Kyiv; and a flow of refugees from the war that brought the overall number to more than 650,000.
A view of the square outside the damaged local city hall of Kharkiv on Tuesday, destroyed as a result of Russian troop shelling. Kharkiv, a largely Russian-speaking city near the Russian border, has a population of around 1.4 million. (Sergey Bobok/AFP/Getty Images) Damage is pictured after shelling by Russian troops of central Kharkiv on Monday. (Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy/Future Publishing/Getty Images) A 19-year-old Ukrainian soldier named Yevhen lays in bed in a military hospital in Lviv, Ukraine, on Monday, after being injured by a mine in the Luhansk region. (Daniel Leal/AFP/Getty Images) The view of a military facility that was destroyed by a recent shelling in the city of Brovary outside Kyiv on Monday. Russian troops will carry out an attack on the infrastructure of Ukraine's security services in Kyiv and urged residents living nearby to leave, the Defense Ministry said. (Genya Savilov/AFP/Getty Images) People take part in a basic military training on Monday in Ivano-Frankivsk, Ukraine. Ukrainians from the eastern and central parts of the country have increasingly fled to western cities as Russian forces advance toward Kyiv from three sides. (Alexey Furman/Getty Images) Refugees rest in a tent at the border crossing in Medyka in eastern Poland as refugees continue to arrive from Ukraine on Monday. (Wojtek Radwanski/AFP/Getty Images) Refugees from Ukraine walk down a road after crossing the Moldova-Ukraine border's checkpoint near the town of Palanca on Monday. (Nikolay Doychinov/AFP/Getty Images) Refugees from Ukraine wait to step on a bus at the Moldova-Ukraine border's checkpoint near Palanca on Monday. (Nikolay Doychinov/AFP/Getty Images) Refugees arrive from Ukraine at the railway station in the Hungarian-Ukrainian border town of Zahony on Monday. (Attila Kisbenedek/AFP/Getty Images) Refugees from Ukraine walk down a road after crossing the Moldova-Ukraine border's checkpoint near Palanca on Monday. (Nikolay Doychinov/AFP/Getty Images) Ukrainians living in Turkey's Antalya gather outside the Consulate General of Russia for a protest against Russian attacks on Ukraine on Monday. (Mustafa Ciftci/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)