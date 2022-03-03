Ukraine war in photos, March 3: A tragic milestone

Thursday marked a week since the first bombs fell. On the one hand, Ukrainian resistance has been fierce, surprising both the Russians and the outside world. Kyiv and Kharkiv, the country’s largest cities, remain under Ukrainian control. That long Russian military convoy sits where it did Wednesday, still more than 15 miles outside the capital.

On the other hand, the Russians have made gains in the southeast, along the Black Sea coast, advances that risk cutting vital shipping supply lanes into Ukraine. Meanwhile, the conflict produced a staggering statistic: More than 1 million Ukrainians have left their country in just one week. It is of course much more than a statistic; it is a refugee and humanitarian crisis that will only worsen in the days to come. Thursday brought one glimmer of hope: Talks between Russians and Ukrainians yielded agreement to set up an evacuation corridor for Ukrainian civilians.

