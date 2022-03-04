Ukraine war in photos: March 4

As the war moved into its second week, Russian troops pressed their gains in the south, and the critical Black Sea port city of Odessa geared for a possible attack. Russian forces took control of Zaporizhzhia, home to Ukraine’s largest nuclear power plant, and the resulting firefight damaged the complex. International officials said there was no evidence that radiation had leaked, but the director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency warned that all of Ukraine’s nuclear facilities were in danger of accidental damage and asked the U.N. Security Council to help gain access to the sites for IAEA inspectors. In the capital, Kyiv, crowds jammed the central station for trains headed out of the country, while those staying behind built barricades and — where possible — took up arms. And in the Russian capital, in the most dramatic and draconian crackdown yet on internal dissent, the parliament passed a law that will punish anyone found to have spread “false information.” Effective immediately, calling the war a “war” or the invasion an “invasion” could mean a 15-year prison sentence.

People remove personal belongings from a burning house after being shelled in the city of Irpin, Ukraine, on Friday. (Aris Messinis/AFP/Getty Images)

A child learns how to use an AK-47 assault rifle during a civilians self-defense course in the outskirts of Lviv, western Ukraine, on Friday. (Daniel Leal/AFP/Getty Images)

Medical workers provide medical assistance to an Ukrainian serviceman wounded during the fighting with Russian troops near the Ukrainian capital, in a hospital in Kyiv on Friday (Sergei Supinsky/AFP/Getty Images)

A man throws a Molotov cocktail during a self-defense civilian course on the outskirts of Lviv on Friday. (Daniel Leal/AFP/Getty Images)

A Ukrainian child tries to prepare sand barricades for roads in the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia on Friday. (Stringer/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

This general view shows destroyed Russian armored vehicles in the city of Bucha, west of Kyiv, on Friday. (Aris Messinis/AFP/Getty Images)

People carry their belongings as they walk past debris of last week's combat in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on Friday. (Sergei Supinsky/AFP/Getty Images)

A mother helps a child cross the train railways at Lviv's central train station on Friday. (Daniel Leal/AFP/Getty Images)

A wounded soldier rests at a military hospital in the town of Irpin, west of Kyiv, on Friday. (Aris Messinis/AFP/Getty Images)