As the war moved into its second week, Russian troops pressed their gains in the south, and the critical Black Sea port city of Odessa geared for a possible attack. Russian forces took control of Zaporizhzhia, home to Ukraine’s largest nuclear power plant, and the resulting firefight damaged the complex. International officials said there was no evidence that radiation had leaked, but the director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency warned that all of Ukraine’s nuclear facilities were in danger of accidental damage and asked the U.N. Security Council to help gain access to the sites for IAEA inspectors. In the capital, Kyiv, crowds jammed the central station for trains headed out of the country, while those staying behind built barricades and — where possible — took up arms. And in the Russian capital, in the most dramatic and draconian crackdown yet on internal dissent, the parliament passed a law that will punish anyone found to have spread “false information.” Effective immediately, calling the war a “war” or the invasion an “invasion” could mean a 15-year prison sentence.
Sergei Supinsky/AFP/Getty Images
Ukraine war in photos: March 4
Grid’s daily curation of images from the war in Ukraine, taken by some of the world’s finest photojournalists.
March 4, 2022
