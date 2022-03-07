Ukraine war in photos, March 7: A staggering number

Every day, the United Nations provides a new assessment in the form of a number: the number of people who have left Ukraine since the war began. One week into the war, that number passed 1 million — 1 million people who had fled Ukraine for another European country. Now the number has surpassed 1.5 million. The U.N. believes it will ultimately reach 4 or 5 million.
“I have worked in refugee emergencies for almost 40 years,” Filippo Grandi, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, told reporters this weekend, “and rarely have I seen an exodus as rapid as this one. It is, Grandi said, the fastest and largest flow of people across European borders since World War II.
Beyond the numbers, there are of course more than 1.5 million human stories and people to be cared for.
Such figures are hard to comprehend. Sometimes photographs can help. We devote this space to images of those who have left Ukraine — or are beginning the journey.