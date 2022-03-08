Ukraine war in photos: March 8

Tuesday’s photographs bring examples of horror, sadness and resiliency.

A terrible ordeal for civilians in Irpin, a small city just 30 miles northwest of the Ukrainian capital. Irpin has been under Russian attack for several days. Its population is now living without electricity or running water.

The funeral for two Ukrainian soldiers, killed in the east and brought to Lviv, in western Ukraine, where they were laid to rest Tuesday.





A selfie, taken outdoors on a snowy morning by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. “We will overcome everything,” he said.

And Tuesday, as happens every day during this war, thousands of people — nearly all of them women and children doing whatever they can to leave. The U.N. reports that the number of people who have fled Ukraine in less than two weeks has passed 2 million. You can find Grid’s special 360 coverage of the refugee crisis here.

Civilians continue to flee due to ongoing Russian attacks as snow falls in Irpin, Ukraine, on Tuesday. (Emin Sansar/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Snow encrusts a doll left on a road as civilians leave Irpin on Tuesday. (Wolfgang Schwan/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Civilians continue to flee from Irpin due to ongoing Russian attacks as snow falls on Tuesday. (Wolfgang Schwan/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

A boy looks on as civilians continue to flee from Irpin on Tuesday. (Wolfgang Schwan/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

A Ukrainian tank rolls along a main road on Tuesday. (Aris Messinis/AFP/Getty Images)

People walk by Ukrainian soldiers as they cross a destroyed bridge during the evacuation by civilians from Irpin on Tuesday. (Sergei Supinsky/AFP/Getty Images)

A Ukrainian serviceman holding an SA-16 gimlet man-portable air-defense system looks at people crossing a destroyed bridge in Irpin on Tuesday. (Sergei Supinsky/AFP/Getty Images)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is seen on a street in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Tuesday. (Ukrainian Presidency/Handout/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

A rescuer pushes a shopping cart with an elderly woman as they evacuate Irpin on Tuesday. (Sergei Supinsky/AFP/Getty Images)

A man walks between houses destroyed during air strikes on Bila Tserkva, Ukraine, on Tuesday. (Aris Messinis/AFP/Getty Images)

A procession takes place at Lychakiv cemetery during a joint funeral for two soldiers who died in the east of the country during recent fighting, on Tuesday in Lviv, Ukraine. (Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)