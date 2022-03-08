Ukraine war in photos: March 8

Tuesday’s photographs bring examples of horror, sadness and resiliency.
A terrible ordeal for civilians in Irpin, a small city just 30 miles northwest of the Ukrainian capital. Irpin has been under Russian attack for several days. Its population is now living without electricity or running water.
The funeral for two Ukrainian soldiers, killed in the east and brought to Lviv, in western Ukraine, where they were laid to rest Tuesday.
And Tuesday, as happens every day during this war, thousands of people — nearly all of them women and children doing whatever they can to leave. The U.N. reports that the number of people who have fled Ukraine in less than two weeks has passed 2 million. You can find Grid’s special 360 coverage of the refugee crisis here.