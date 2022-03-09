Ukraine war in photos: March 9

In Wednesday’s photographs from the war:
Waiting and watching for Russian forces on the outskirts of Brovary;
A picture of desperation in Odessa, the Black Sea port and the nation’s third-largest city, where Ukrainian forces are dug in, hoping to repel a Russian advance;
Refugees arriving at points beyond the so-called front-line border states — in this case, a woman and her child in Berlin;
And a concert in Kyiv, making a musical case for a NATO no-fly zone. They are unlikely to get that wish. But for a while they played under clear and quiet skies.