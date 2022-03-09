Ukraine war in photos: March 9

In Wednesday’s photographs from the war:

Waiting and watching for Russian forces on the outskirts of Brovary;

A picture of desperation in Odessa, the Black Sea port and the nation’s third-largest city, where Ukrainian forces are dug in, hoping to repel a Russian advance;





Refugees arriving at points beyond the so-called front-line border states — in this case, a woman and her child in Berlin;

And a concert in Kyiv, making a musical case for a NATO no-fly zone. They are unlikely to get that wish. But for a while they played under clear and quiet skies.

A monument to Duke Richelieu is surrounded with sandbags in Prymorskyi Boulevard, Odessa on Wednesday. (Nina Lyashonok/Ukrinform/NurPhoto/Getty Images)

A Ukrainian woman looks for food in a rubbish bin in the center of Odessa on Wednesday. (Bulent Kilic/AFP/Getty Images)

Ukrainian servicemen look toward Russian positions outside the city of Brovary, Ukraine, on Wednesday. (Aris Messinis/AFP/Getty Images)

A man stands inside a shelled house at the village of Velyka Dymerka, Ukraine, on Wednesday. (Aris Messinis/AFP/Getty Images)

People fleeing war-torn Ukraine arrive on a train from Poland at the Hauptbahnhof main railway station on Wednesday in Berlin. (Steffi Loos/Getty Images)

"LGBTQIA - Info" is written on a poster hanging on an information tent for refugees in the main train station in Berlin on Wednesday. (Annette Riedl/picture alliance/Getty Images)

Refugees from Ukraine rest in a hall with cots after their arrival at the main station in Munich on Wednesday. (Sven Hoppe/picture alliance/Getty Images)

A woman and child who fled the war in Ukraine walk toward a bus to relocate them across Poland after crossing the Polish-Ukrainian border on Wednesday in Kroscienko, Poland. (Omar Marques/Getty Images)