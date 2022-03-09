Ukraine war in photos: March 9 – Grid News
Ukraine war in photos: March 9

A woman and child who fled the war in Ukraine walk toward a bus to relocate them after crossing the Polish-Ukrainian border in Kroscienko, Poland, on Wednesday.

Omar Marques/Getty Images

In Wednesday’s photographs from the war:

Waiting and watching for Russian forces on the outskirts of Brovary;

A picture of desperation in Odessa, the Black Sea port and the nation’s third-largest city, where Ukrainian forces are dug in, hoping to repel a Russian advance;


Refugees arriving at points beyond the so-called front-line border states — in this case, a woman and her child in Berlin;

And a concert in Kyiv, making a musical case for a NATO no-fly zone. They are unlikely to get that wish. But for a while they played under clear and quiet skies.

A monument to Duke Richelieu is surrounded with sandbags in Prymorskyi Boulevard, Odessa on Wednesday. (Nina Lyashonok/Ukrinform/NurPhoto/Getty Images)

A Ukrainian woman looks for food in a rubbish bin in the center of Odessa on Wednesday. (Bulent Kilic/AFP/Getty Images)

Ukrainian servicemen look toward Russian positions outside the city of Brovary, Ukraine, on Wednesday. (Aris Messinis/AFP/Getty Images)

A man stands inside a shelled house at the village of Velyka Dymerka, Ukraine, on Wednesday. (Aris Messinis/AFP/Getty Images)

People fleeing war-torn Ukraine arrive on a train from Poland at the Hauptbahnhof main railway station on Wednesday in Berlin. (Steffi Loos/Getty Images)

"LGBTQIA - Info" is written on a poster hanging on an information tent for refugees in the main train station in Berlin on Wednesday. (Annette Riedl/picture alliance/Getty Images)

Refugees from Ukraine rest in a hall with cots after their arrival at the main station in Munich on Wednesday. (Sven Hoppe/picture alliance/Getty Images)

A woman and child who fled the war in Ukraine walk toward a bus to relocate them across Poland after crossing the Polish-Ukrainian border on Wednesday in Kroscienko, Poland. (Omar Marques/Getty Images)

Musicians of the Kyiv-Classic Symphony Orchestra under the direction of the conductor, UNESCO Peace Artist Herman Makarenko, perform at Independence Square in Kyiv on Wednesday to call NATO to close the skies over Ukraine. (Sergei Supinsky/AFP/Getty Images)

