Ukraine war in photos: March 10

It has been a very long two weeks. Two weeks since Russian President Vladimir Putin’s declaration of war, which he called then — and has continued to call — a “special military operation.”

That “operation” — the war — saw more misery for civilians trapped in several Ukrainian cities as supplies of basic goods dwindled and Russian attacks persisted.

Of note in Thursday’s photographs: the evacuation of civilians in Irpin, just outside Kyiv; fresh evidence of the damage in Ukraine’s second-largest city, Kharkiv; U.S.-Romania military drills, not far from the Ukrainian border; and a Ukrainian serviceman and servicewoman in a moment of calm, at a maternity clinic turned first aid center for wounded soldiers and civilians.

Lastly, a photo of the Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who met his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba in Turkey on Thursday. Any hopes for progress on the diplomatic front were dashed by remarks both men made afterward. Certainly this remark, from Lavrov, cannot have helped: “We are not planning to attack other countries. We didn’t attack Ukraine, either.”

Residents and militaries help civilians flee from the front-line town of Irpin, Ukraine, on Thursday. (Emin Sansar/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Residents evacuate the city of Irpin on Thursday. (Aris Messinis/AFP/Getty Images)

A cat looks for food next to a deserted home, damaged by Russian shelling, near the front-line village of Horenka, Ukraine, on Thursday. (Sergei Supinsky/AFP/Getty Images)

A father takes care of his 7-year-old son, who was injured by the shelling in a hospital in Ukraine's second-biggest city of Kharkiv, on Thursday. (Sergey Bobok/AFP/Getty Images)

A dog walks past chickens among the ruins of deserted homes, damaged by Russian shelling, near Horenka on Thursday. (Sergei Supinsky/AFP/Getty Images)

U.S. soldiers take part in a joint Romanian-U.S. military drill in Smardan, Romania, on Thursday. (Andreea Campeanu/Getty Images)

A U.S. soldier on a Stryker takes part in a Romanian-U.S. military drill in Smardan on Thursday. (Andreea Campeanu/Getty Images)

A wounded Ukrainian serviceman rests next to a servicewoman at Leleka private maternity clinic near Horenka on Thursday. (Sergei Supinsky/AFP/Getty Images)

Friends Violetta Verontsova, left, and Nadiya Bashmakova, who fled Kharkiv in war-torn Ukraine, eat soup from an aid station and warm themselves at a fire while waiting for a train at the border crossing in Medyka, Poland, on Thursday. (Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov gives a press conference after meeting Ukraine's foreign minister for talks in Antalya, Turkey, on Thursday. (Ozan Kose/AFP/Getty Images)