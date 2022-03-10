Ukraine war in photos: March 10

It has been a very long two weeks. Two weeks since Russian President Vladimir Putin’s declaration of war, which he called then — and has continued to call — a “special military operation.”
That “operation” — the war — saw more misery for civilians trapped in several Ukrainian cities as supplies of basic goods dwindled and Russian attacks persisted.
Of note in Thursday’s photographs: the evacuation of civilians in Irpin, just outside Kyiv; fresh evidence of the damage in Ukraine’s second-largest city, Kharkiv; U.S.-Romania military drills, not far from the Ukrainian border; and a Ukrainian serviceman and servicewoman in a moment of calm, at a maternity clinic turned first aid center for wounded soldiers and civilians.
Lastly, a photo of the Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who met his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba in Turkey on Thursday. Any hopes for progress on the diplomatic front were dashed by remarks both men made afterward. Certainly this remark, from Lavrov, cannot have helped: “We are not planning to attack other countries. We didn’t attack Ukraine, either.”