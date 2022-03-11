Ukraine war in photos: March 11

In Friday’s collection, a shoe factory destroyed in the first heavy Russian airstrikes in Dnipro, a city of 1 million people in central Ukraine;

Residents of Lviv, along the country’s western frontier, taking shelter as air raid sirens sounded more regularly;

Vice President Kamala Harris visiting NATO forces in Poland, home to a major effort to supply Ukraine with weapons, and home now to more that 1.4 million refugees from the war;

Lastly, portraits of the refugees: a woman resting with her belongings in Berlin; a boy and his soccer ball in a shelter in Hungary; and two women — old and young — still in Ukraine, among those fleeing the misery in Irpin, just outside of Kyiv.

Firefighters spray water on a destroyed shoe factory following an airstrike in Dnipro on Friday. (Emre Caylak/AFP/Getty Images)

Ukrainians take shelter inside a bunker following the air raid alarm in Lviv on Friday. (Ceng Shou Yi/NurPhoto/Getty Images)

Soldiers of the Territorial Defense Forces of Ukraine take part in military training in an underground garage that has been converted into a training and logistics base in Kyiv on Friday. (Sergei Supinsky/AFP/Getty Images)

Journalists walk along a deserted street of Mykolaiv, Ukraine, a city on the shores of the Black Sea that has been under Russian attack for days, on Friday. (Bulent Kilic/AFP/Getty Images)

Civilians continue to flee the city of Irpin on Friday. (Wolfgang Schwan/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

A picture shows the broken windows of a residential building damaged in an airstrike in Dnipro on Friday. (Emre Caylak/AFP/Getty Images)

Refugees from Ukraine rest in a temporary shelter in a school gymnasium at the border crossing of Beregsurany on Friday in Hungary. (Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Vice President Kamala Harris meets with U.S. and Polish troops at Warsaw Chopin International Airport in Warsaw, Poland, on Friday. (Saul Loeb/POOL/AFP/Getty Images)

A woman fleeing the city of Irpin rests in a chair on Friday. (Wolfgang Schwan/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)