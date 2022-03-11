Ukraine war in photos: March 11

In Friday’s collection, a shoe factory destroyed in the first heavy Russian airstrikes in Dnipro, a city of 1 million people in central Ukraine;
Residents of Lviv, along the country’s western frontier, taking shelter as air raid sirens sounded more regularly;
Vice President Kamala Harris visiting NATO forces in Poland, home to a major effort to supply Ukraine with weapons, and home now to more that 1.4 million refugees from the war;
Lastly, portraits of the refugees: a woman resting with her belongings in Berlin; a boy and his soccer ball in a shelter in Hungary; and two women — old and young — still in Ukraine, among those fleeing the misery in Irpin, just outside of Kyiv.