Ukraine war in photos: March 14

The war came to Kyiv on Monday. At least it came to one block and one nine-story apartment building in the Oblonsky district in the northern part of the city. Russian artillery struck a little after 5 in the morning local time. At least two civilians were killed.

Also in the collection of photos are portraits of destruction in the east, in Ukraine’s second-largest city, Kharkiv.

And as more refugees reach the Polish border — nearly 2 million of the 2.8 million to flee thus far have landed in Poland — many who arrived in the early days of the war have moved westward, to other cities and countries. Here, resting and eating in the main train station in Berlin. And in Krakow, Poland, there was a spirit-lifting example of generosity. They called it the “Wardrobe of Good,” organized by local residents, Ikea, Strabag and Diverse — a team effort to offer free clothing to those who had fled Ukraine.

A man looks out of an apartment building that was hit by a Russian shell in the Oblonsky district in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Monday. (Maxym Marusenko/NurPhoto/Getty Images)

A destroyed bus intersects a street in Kyiv on Monday. (Maxym Marusenko/NurPhoto/Getty Images)

A woman reacts as she stands outside destroyed apartment blocks following shelling in the northwestern Oblonsky district of Kyiv on Monday. (Aris Messinis/AFP/Getty Images)

Anti-aircraft missiles leave trails in the sky near Kyiv on Monday. (Fadel Senna/AFP/Getty Images)

A flag leans in a doorway with a view of Kharkiv, Ukraine, in the background on Monday. (Wolfgang Schwan/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

A destroyed car sits in a road in Kharkiv on Monday. (Wolfgang Schwan/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Ukrainian refugees rest and eat upon their arrival at the main railway station in Berlin on Monday. (Odd Andersen/AFP/Getty Images)

Hundreds of people who fled the war in Ukraine wait to enter the “Wardrobe of Good,” an initiative offering free clothes created in collaboration with Ikea, Strabag and Diverse on Monday in Krakow, Poland. (Omar Marques/Getty Images)

Hundreds of people wait to enter the “Wardrobe of Good,” which also functions as a refugee shelter, on Monday in Krakow. (Omar Marques/Getty Images)