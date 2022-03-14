Ukraine war in photos: March 14

The war came to Kyiv on Monday. At least it came to one block and one nine-story apartment building in the Oblonsky district in the northern part of the city. Russian artillery struck a little after 5 in the morning local time. At least two civilians were killed.
Also in the collection of photos are portraits of destruction in the east, in Ukraine’s second-largest city, Kharkiv.
And as more refugees reach the Polish border — nearly 2 million of the 2.8 million to flee thus far have landed in Poland — many who arrived in the early days of the war have moved westward, to other cities and countries. Here, resting and eating in the main train station in Berlin. And in Krakow, Poland, there was a spirit-lifting example of generosity. They called it the “Wardrobe of Good,” organized by local residents, Ikea, Strabag and Diverse — a team effort to offer free clothing to those who had fled Ukraine.