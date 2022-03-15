Ukraine war in photos: March 15

On this, the 20th day of Russia’s war on Ukraine:

Another apartment block hit in the capital, Kyiv, and the city’s Mayor Vitaly Klitschko was among those assessing the damage;

Funerals for four Ukrainian servicemen in Lviv;





Helping hands for refugees in Krakow and Madrid;

A detachment of Belgian soldiers in Romania, and a virtual meeting of Europe’s Joint Expeditionary Force that linked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson and other leaders;

And — call it war and peace: A bicyclist takes a ride past a military checkpoint on a sunny day in the Ukrainian capital.

A firefighter crawls out of a destroyed car at a residential apartment building after it was hit by a Russian attack in the early hours of the morning in the Sviatoshynskyi District on Tuesday in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

Shop owners remove the rubble after a shelling in the Lukyanivsky market area on Tuesday in Kyiv. (Anastasia Vlasova/Getty Images)

Firefighters work to extinguish a fire at a residential apartment building in the Sviatoshynskyi District after it was hit by a Russian attack on Tuesday in Kyiv. (Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

Firefighters extinguish a fire at a damaged residential building in Kyiv on Tuesday. (Emin Sansar/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Mayor Vitaly Klichko examines a damaged residential building that was hit by a Russian attack in Kyiv on Tuesday. (Emin Sansar/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

People attend a memorial service for Oleh Yaschyshyn, Sergiy Melnyk, Rostyslav Romanchuk and Kyrylo Vyshyvany, Ukrainian servicemen killed during Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Lviv, Ukraine, on Tuesday. (Yuriy Dyachyshyn/AFP/Getty Images)

A boy with an injured arm who fled the war in Ukraine pulls a stroller inside a sports hall that has been converted for a temporary shelter on Tuesday in Krakow, Poland. (Omar Marques/Getty Images)

A health worker plays with a child from Ukraine at the Isabel Zendal Nursing Hospital in Madrid on Tuesday. (Gustavo Valiente/Europa Press/Getty Images)

A refugee boy from Ukraine rides a bike at a temporary shelter organized in the sports hall in Krakow on Tuesday. (Stringer/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Belgian soldiers stand during a visit of the Belgian Defense Minister Ludivine Dedonder in Constanta, Romania, on Tuesday. (Dirk Waem/Belga Mag/AFP/Getty Images)

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson listens as Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addresses by video link a meeting of the leaders of the Joint Expeditionary Force in London on Tuesday. (Justin Tallis/POOL/AFP/Getty Images)