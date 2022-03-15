Ukraine war in photos: March 15

People attend a memorial service for Oleh Yaschyshyn, Sergiy Melnyk, Rostyslav Romanchuk and Kyrylo Vyshyvany, Ukrainian servicemen killed during Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Lviv, Ukraine, on Tuesday.
Another apartment block hit in the capital, Kyiv, and the city’s Mayor Vitaly Klitschko was among those assessing the damage;
Funerals for four Ukrainian servicemen in Lviv;
Helping hands for refugees in Krakow and Madrid;
A detachment of Belgian soldiers in Romania, and a virtual meeting of Europe’s Joint Expeditionary Force that linked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson and other leaders;
And — call it war and peace: A bicyclist takes a ride past a military checkpoint on a sunny day in the Ukrainian capital.