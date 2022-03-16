Ukraine war in photos: March 16

While we have, as always, images from inside Ukraine — a Russian rocket launcher destroyed in Kharkiv, Ukrainian defense forces training in the western part of the country and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressing Congress from his Kyiv bunker — there are reminders of just how far the war reaches beyond Ukraine’s borders.
So here they are, in no particular order:
A 14-year-old boy who fled Mykolaiv, in southern Ukraine, and was being treated by Israeli medics in the Moldovan capital, Chisinau;
Protesters at the Russian Embassy in the Slovak capital, Bratislava;
A Ukrainian boy and his family who arrived Wednesday in Madrid;
And in Moscow — while workers were fencing off parts of Red Square to keep out would-be protesters, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov offered glimmers of hope on the diplomatic front. There are “concrete formulas that are being agreed on,” Lavrov said. For his part, Zelenskyy, while pressing members of Congress for more U.S. military support, also said there were “more realistic” proposals from the Russian side.