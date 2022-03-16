Ukraine war in photos: March 16

While we have, as always, images from inside Ukraine — a Russian rocket launcher destroyed in Kharkiv, Ukrainian defense forces training in the western part of the country and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressing Congress from his Kyiv bunker — there are reminders of just how far the war reaches beyond Ukraine’s borders.

So here they are, in no particular order:

A 14-year-old boy who fled Mykolaiv, in southern Ukraine, and was being treated by Israeli medics in the Moldovan capital, Chisinau;





Protesters at the Russian Embassy in the Slovak capital, Bratislava;

A Ukrainian boy and his family who arrived Wednesday in Madrid;

And in Moscow — while workers were fencing off parts of Red Square to keep out would-be protesters, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov offered glimmers of hope on the diplomatic front. There are “concrete formulas that are being agreed on,” Lavrov said. For his part, Zelenskyy, while pressing members of Congress for more U.S. military support, also said there were “more realistic” proposals from the Russian side.

We must hope.

A destroyed Russian army multiple rocket launcher sits on the outskirts of Kharkiv, Ukraine, on Wednesday. (Sergey Bobok/AFP/Getty Images)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy virtually addresses Congress from Kyiv, Ukraine, on Wednesday. (Anadolu Agency/Ukrainian Presidency/Handout/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Members of the Ukrainian Territorial Defense Forces take part in tactical exercises near the western Ukrainian city of Lviv on Wednesday. (Yuriy Dyachyshyn/AFP/Getty Images)

Israeli doctors give medical treatment to a 14-year-old Ukrainian Jewish boy, who recently escaped from the southern Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv, at a hospital in the Moldovan capital, Chisinau, on Wednesday. (Gil Cohen-Magen/AFP/Getty Images)

A tractor painted in the national colors of Ukraine stops in front of the Russian Embassy as a man waves a Ukrainian flag in Bratislava, Slovakia, on Wednesday. (Vladimir Simicek/AFP/Getty Images)

A refugee child arrives at the Isabel Zendal Hospital on Wednesday in Madrid. (Carlos Lujan/Europa Press/Getty Images)

A worker carries a metal fence section in Red Square outside the Kremlin in central Moscow on Wednesday. (AFP/Getty Images)

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a joint press conference with his Turkish counterpart following their talks in Moscow on Wednesday. (Maxim Shemetov/Pool/AFP/Getty Images)