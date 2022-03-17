Ukraine war in photos: Three weeks of horror

More than 1,300 Ukrainian soldiers killed and more than 700 civilians killed — but that is without question an undercount as it does not include the battered cities of Kharkiv and Mariupol in eastern Ukraine.
Devastation, particularly in the south and east. One city — Kherson — captured by the Russians. Several other cities surrounded, supplies of food and water running low. The capital, Kyiv, increasingly a city under siege — but still functioning.
One president — the one who ordered the invasion — in that large room at the Kremlin, increasingly isolated from the rest of the world. Another working from a bunker — taking occasionally to the streets of Kyiv, sending selfies and video messages to the world and speaking regularly to the world’s parliaments and other seats of power.
Thursday’s photos capture some of these stories. But we begin with a view from the air. Of a theater in Mariupol that was housing more than 1,000 civilians — many of them children. The locals had written “CHILDREN” in large block letters on either side of the theater, in Russian and Ukrainian both. The Russians bombed it anyway. As we write, there are reports of survivors emerging from the shelter beneath the theater. It is not clear how many people died.