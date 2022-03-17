Ukraine war in photos: Three weeks of horror

Thursday, we’re using this space to step back and look at what three weeks of war have wrought — in Ukraine and beyond.

Seven thousand Russian soldiers killed, according to U.S. and British estimates. Four generals among them. Large numbers of Russian tanks and other planes destroyed. A few planes shot down.

More than 1,300 Ukrainian soldiers killed and more than 700 civilians killed — but that is without question an undercount as it does not include the battered cities of Kharkiv and Mariupol in eastern Ukraine.





Devastation, particularly in the south and east. One city — Kherson — captured by the Russians. Several other cities surrounded, supplies of food and water running low. The capital, Kyiv, increasingly a city under siege — but still functioning.

More than 3 million refugees.

A steady flow of heavy weaponry pouring into Ukraine from NATO and other Western nations.

One president — the one who ordered the invasion — in that large room at the Kremlin, increasingly isolated from the rest of the world. Another working from a bunker — taking occasionally to the streets of Kyiv, sending selfies and video messages to the world and speaking regularly to the world’s parliaments and other seats of power.

Thursday’s photos capture some of these stories. But we begin with a view from the air. Of a theater in Mariupol that was housing more than 1,000 civilians — many of them children. The locals had written “CHILDREN” in large block letters on either side of the theater, in Russian and Ukrainian both. The Russians bombed it anyway. As we write, there are reports of survivors emerging from the shelter beneath the theater. It is not clear how many people died.

A satellite photo shows a view of a theater in Mariupol, Ukraine, on Monday, before it was bombed. (Maxar)

Smoke rises from a fire at the Saltivka construction market, hit by six rounds of Russian heavy artillery in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on Wednesday. (Andrea Carrubba/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Ukrainian soldiers walk hand in hand in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Thursday. (Sergei Supinsky/AFP/Getty Images)

Ice fills an abandoned house that was seriously damaged by the bombing of Russian forces in Kharkiv on Tuesday. (Andrea Carrubba/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

A woman walks by rescuers as they remove debris from a building damaged by shelling in central Kharkiv on Wednesday. (Sergey Bobok/AFP/Getty Images)

Firefighters try to extinguish a fire in Kharkiv on Wednesday. (Andrea Carrubba/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Black smoke rises into the sky from the Barabashovo market, one of the largest markets in Eastern Europe, in Kharkiv on Thursday. (Sergey Bobok/AFP/Getty Images)

A soldier stands guard over the Odessa Opera and Ballet Theater as Ukrainians place sandbags and anti-tank barriers on Monday in Odessa, Ukraine. (Scott Peterson/Getty Images)

An injuried resident stands by a residential building that was hit by the debris from a downed rocket in Kyiv on Thursday. (Fadel Senna/AFP/Getty Images)

A burned tank sits abandoned in Volnovakha, Ukraine, on March 12. (Anadolu Agency/Stringer/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Victoria, a refugee from Chernivtsi in Ukraine, plays with her baby at a sports arena converted to a temporary shelter for Ukrainian refugees in the town of Dumbraveni, Romania, on Thursday. (ARMEND NIMANI/Armend Nimani/AFP/Getty Images)