Ukraine war in photos: March 18

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his top aides continue to insist they are not targeting civilians in Ukraine. They also say it isn’t a war. One way to respond to such claims is to let photographs speak for themselves.

In Friday’s curation, our first close-up view of the Mariupol theater, where more than 1,000 civilians were sheltering when the Russians bombed the theater Wednesday. At least 130 civilians have been pulled safely from the shelter; Friday, a Ukrainian official said more than 1,000 are still trapped under the rubble. Hundreds are feared dead.

Also seen here: children evacuated from Mariupol receive urgent care; in the capital, Kyiv, civilians take shelter underground; and above ground, Russian strikes damaged more residential buildings and schools.





In Odessa, a child plays as the city girds for a Russian assault; and 400 miles to the northwest, in Lviv, 109 empty strollers were lined up outside the city council in memory of the 109 children known to have perished in the war to date.

And there was Putin himself, in a rare public appearance, marking the eight-year anniversary of another military operation — his annexation of Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula — and repeating for a Moscow crowd the false claim that the Ukraine invasion was meant to prevent “genocide.”

A view of destroyed theater hall, which was used as a shelter by civilians, after Russian bombardment in Mariupol, Ukraine, on Friday. (Ukrainian Interior Ministry/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Injured civilians from Mariupol receive treatment in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, on Friday. (Stringer/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Ukrainian civilians shelter in one of the bunkers in the city of Kyiv, Ukraine, on Thursday. (Narciso Contreras/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

An Ukrainian serviceman stands among a damaged residential area after shelling in Kyiv on Friday. (Aris Messinis/AFP/Getty Images)

People walk near apartments and a school that were severely damaged after a Russian attack in Kyiv on Friday. (Emin Sansar/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Firefighters walk on the scene of a fire that broke out after a Russian rocket strike in Kyiv on Thursday. (Wolfgang Schwan/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Ukrainian servicemen carry the remains of a missile in Kyiv on Friday. (Aris Messinis/AFP/Getty Images)

Ukrainian men work with steel in a workshop that creates various metal constructions for the Ukrainian army on Wednesday in Lviv, Ukraine. (Alexey Furman/Getty Images)

A girl plays on a monument in downtown Odessa, Ukraine, on Thursday. (Bulent Kilic/AFP/Getty Images)

109 empty strollers are placed outside the city council to highlight the number of children killed in the ongoing Russian invasion in Lviv, Ukraine, on Friday. (Yuriy Dyachyshyn/AFP/Getty Images)

Camp beds for refugees from Ukraine fill in a hall in Stuttgart, Germany, on Friday. (Bernd Weißbrod/picture alliance/Getty Images)