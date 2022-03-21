Ukraine war in photos: March 21

We devote this space to one place in Ukraine: Mariupol. A month ago, Mariupol was a Black Sea port city, population 400,000, and a hub for grain and steel production. The area was the fought over by rival empires between the 12th and 16th centuries, occupied by the Nazis during World War II, and in recent years the scene of fierce fighting between Ukrainians and Russian separatists.

But the last three and a half weeks have brought something new to Mariupol. Heavy bombardment and shelling, with no regard for civilian life. A siege that has left the population with little food and water, and no electricity. Among the targets of Russian shelling have been a maternity hospital, a theater where children were sheltering, a mosque and an art school.

“Mariupol will become part of a list of cities that were completely destroyed by war; I don’t need to name them — they are Guernica, Coventry, Aleppo, Grozny, Leningrad.” So said Manolis Androulakis, the Greek consul general in the Ukrainian port city. He left Mariupol this weekend, the last foreign diplomat to do so. While the official U.N. tally of civilian deaths in all of Ukraine stands at less than 1,000, officials say they fear that thousands have been killed in Mariupol alone. “What I saw, I hope no one will ever see,” Androulakis told Reuters. We can “see” from a distance, thanks to a few brave photojournalists.





Now they have left as well.

The Associated Press’ Mstyslav Chernov and Evgeniy Maloletka have given a harrowing account of their escape from Mariupol.

“The Russians were hunting us down,” said Chernov. “They had a list of names, including ours, and they were closing in.” He and Maloletka said they had witnessed mass graves, bodies in the streets and people dying at hospitals.

“I had seen so much death that I was filming almost without taking it in,” Chernov said.

Eventually, they joined the exodus. Chernov said he was “crammed” into a car with a family of three, part of a long convoy that crossed 15 Russian checkpoints before reaching safety.

“We were the last journalists in Mariupol,” he said. “Now there are none.”

Smoke rises behind the sign at the Mariupol city limits in Ukraine. (Maximilian Clarke/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images)

Civilians trapped in Mariupol are evacuated in groups under the control of pro-Russian separatists on Sunday. (Stringer/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Civilians are evacuated in groups in Mariupol on Friday. (Stringer/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

A screen grab captured from a video shows destroyed buildings and vehicles after Russian attacks in Mariupol on Monday. (Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Civilians on foot and in cars evacuate Mariupol on Sunday. (Stringer/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

A man pushes a cart as he evacuates Mariupol on Sunday. (Stringer/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

A stray dog stands next to a destroyed vehicle in Mariupol on Sunday. (Stringer/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

A civilian is examined at a check point in Mariupol on Sunday. (Stringer/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Civilians take shelter in safety areas as they wait to be evacuated in Mariupol on March 19. (Stringer/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

A child stands while waiting to be evacuated from Mariupol on March 19. (Stringer/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Civilians walk past a tank in Mariupol on Sunday. (Stringer/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Civilians take shelter in safety areas in Mariupol on March 19. (Stringer/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)