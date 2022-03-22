Ukraine war in photos: March 22

We saw a statistic Monday that was staggering for two reasons. First, the number itself: 9,861 Russians killed since President Vladimir Putin gave the order to invade Ukraine less than four weeks ago. The other surprise was where the number was reported: the website of Komsomolskaya Pravda, a longtime staple of pro-government media in Russia. It gave the figure — and another for injured soldiers (more than 16,000) — and cited the Russian Ministry of Defense. Previously, the official Russian toll was just under 500 soldiers killed.

Soon after publication, the story was deleted; Komsomolskaya Pravda said later it had been hacked.

There is no way to verify the number; it is higher than an estimate of 7,000 soldiers killed given by U.S. intelligence officials and lower than various claims made by Ukrainian officials. In any event, it inspires part of this curation of photographs from Ukraine: a Russian helicopter shot down, a charred tank in Kharkiv, another in Donetsk and a third in Irpin, just outside Kyiv.





This much we know: Missteps by the Russians, and fierce resistance by the Ukrainians, have meant casualties and damaged military equipment on a scale Putin never imagined.

Our other photographs are from the beautiful port city of Odessa — Ukraine’s third-largest city by population, and a hub for trade and tourism long known as the “Pearl of the Black Sea.” Odessa has been spared thus far, but the photos show all the hallmarks of a city girding for attack: barricades in the city center and on the beaches, an old statue buried in sandbags, women training to use firearms and farewells at Odessa’s central train station. Many aren’t waiting for what comes next.

Ukrainian forces shoot down a Russian attack helicopter in Ukraine on March 5. (Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

The wreckage of a tank sits in the far west of Irpin, Ukraine, on March 11. (Laurent Van Der Stockt/Getty Images)

A soldier walks in front of a destroyed Russian tank in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on March 14. (Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

A damaged tank sits after a shelling in Donetsk, Ukraine, on March 8. (Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

People fill and carry sand bags to bolster the city's defense in Odessa, Ukraine, on Monday. (Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

A monument to the city founder Duke of Richelieu is covered by sand bags in Odessa on March 18. (NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Parts of the city are empty as Russian attacks continue in Odessa on March 18. (Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Anti-tank obstacles are seen in the center of Odessa on March 18. (NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Igor, a 40-year-old Ukrainian soldier, embraces his wife in the center of Odessa on March 17. (BULENT KILIC/AFP via Getty Images)

A man says goodbye to his family as they leave for a trip organized by the Ukrainian Red Cross Society to escape to Moldova in Odessa on March 17. (NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images)