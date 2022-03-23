Ukraine war in photos: March 23

The news of the moment — weaving reports from various fronts across Ukraine — hints at a turning of the tide, at least in some parts of the country. Ukrainian counteroffensives in the small cities near Kyiv have gained ground, the one major city captured by the Russians to date — Kherson, in the south — is reportedly being contested again, and a review by the British Ministry of Intelligence issued Wednesday used the word “static” to describe the state of the battlefield broadly. In other words, no significant gains by either side. Russia is “likely conducting a period of reorganization before resuming large-scale offensive operations,” the British assessment said.

Wednesday’s collection of photographs includes several snapshots from the resistance.

A Ukrainian guards a checkpoint in Kharkiv, a trio of soldiers heads for the front in Luhansk, a factory floor turns scrap metal into steel vests, and former member of parliament Tetyana Chornovil totes an anti-tank missile on the outskirts of the capital.

Meanwhile, two of the nation’s leaders were working in terms of communication. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy conducted his latest edition of war diplomacy via Zoom, speaking with the lower house of Japan’s parliament, and Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko gave a news conference in the city center. “It is no secret that the target of the aggressors is the capital,” the mayor said. “We don’t know how long we can defend our city. It could be weeks or months. I hope not years.”

A Ukrainian serviceman aims his weapon as he stands guard at a military check point in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on Tuesday. (Sergey Bobok/AFP/Getty Images)

Servicemen of the Ukrainian Military Forces move to their position prior to the battle with Russian troops and Russia-backed separatists in the Luhansk region on March 8. (Anatolii Stepanov/AFP/Getty Images)

Steel vests are made of vehicle scraps in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, on Monday. (Stringer/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Ukrainian soldier and former deputy of the Ukrainian parliament Tetyana Chornovil carries an anti-tank guided missile to the front line near Kyiv, Ukraine, on Sunday. (Genya Savilov/AFP/Getty Images)

A Ukrainian soldier observes the front line near Kyiv on Sunday. (Genya Savilov/AFP/Getty Images)

A Ukrainian serviceman stands guard in Kyiv on Tuesday. (Fadel Senna/AFP/Getty Images)

Ukrainian soldiers walk on the front line near Kyiv on Sunday. (Genya Savilov/AFP/Getty Images)

A member of the Kyiv territorial defense carries a gun during training exercises on Monday. (Mykhaylo Palinchak/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images)

Destroyed buildings and a military vehicle are seen as civilians are evacuated along humanitarian corridors from the Ukrainian city of Mariupol on Tuesday. (Stringer/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

A person walks by destroyed buildings and vehicles after Russian attacks on a shopping mall in Kyiv on Monday. (Emin Sansar/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addresses Japan's lower house of parliament via video on Wednesday in Tokyo. (Behrouz Mehri/Pool/Getty Images)