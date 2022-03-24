The war in data: Tracking the toll in Ukraine

One month into the Russian invasion of Ukraine, humanitarian organizations, governments and journalists have worked to capture the true impact of the war, despite sometimes opaque or deliberately misleading information from the front lines.

This feature is Grid’s best effort to share data reflecting the state of the war — for the militaries fighting it, the civilians killed and displaced, and the impact on global markets. Grid’s reporting is based on the best available data and reporting; in some cases, we explained a range of figures or the reason we chose one over another. We will update this document every Thursday, as long as the war persists.

Civilians killed: 953

“The actual figures are considerably higher,” acknowledged the United Nations High Commissioner on Human Rights. (updated March 22; source)





Ukrainian soldiers killed: 2,000-4,000

U.S. officials offered this estimate March 10. The number is likely higher now. (updated March 10; source)

Russian soldiers killed: 498-15,000

Russian officials, motivated to present fewer losses, claimed 498. The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, which could have reason to inflate the number, reported 14,000. U.S. officials estimated at least 7,000. (updated March 22; source)

Total displaced Ukrainians: 10 million

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees reported 3.6 million fleeing the country. (updated March 22; source) The International Organization for Migration reported 6.5 million internally displaced. (updated March 21; source)

Ukrainian refugees: 3,600,000.

Internally displaced Ukrainians: 6,480,000





Russians who have left their country: 200,000

This is based on the estimate of Konstantin Sonin, a Russian economist based at the University of Chicago. (updated March 8; source)

I do not compare Russians' hardship with that of Ukrainians who are being shelled by the Russian army, but more than 200,000 people fled Russia during the last 10 days. The tragic exodus not seen for a century. — Konstantin Sonin (@k_sonin) March 8, 2022

An overview of the violence





Global food markets: Wheat prices increased 22 percent

Global food market: Fertilizer prices increased 40 percent

Strategic metal markets: Nickel prices became volatile

