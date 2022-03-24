Ukraine war in photos, March 24: One month of war

Thursday marks one month since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine, what he called a “special military operation” that has now led to widespread destruction, civilian deaths and the worst refugee crisis within Europe since World War II. It has also produced unprecedented unity among the members of the NATO alliance and fierce resistance from the Ukrainian people.
No collection of photographs can begin to convey a month’s worth of war and trauma; Grid’s Jake Garcia has selected images that reflect some of the profound themes of the conflict to date.
In Ukraine, a walk through the rubble in Kyiv, a cemetery in Mykolaiv and the funeral for a soldier — mourned by his son and mother both.
A long column of Russian tanks in the east, a charred Russian tank near Mariupol.
The presidents of Russia and Ukraine, in now-familiar settings: for Putin, that Kremlin room with the long table; for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the regular walks in the streets of Kyiv.
The jammed platform at Kyiv’s central train station.
And snapshots of resilience: a volunteer bringing fuel to the front lines, civilians training with assault rifles and young women in uniform, headed for battle.
The daily images, Garcia said, leave him “thinking a lot about the resilience of those who stayed to fight, but also those who have left everything behind.”