Ukraine war in photos, March 24: One month of war

Thursday marks one month since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine, what he called a “special military operation” that has now led to widespread destruction, civilian deaths and the worst refugee crisis within Europe since World War II. It has also produced unprecedented unity among the members of the NATO alliance and fierce resistance from the Ukrainian people.

No collection of photographs can begin to convey a month’s worth of war and trauma; Grid’s Jake Garcia has selected images that reflect some of the profound themes of the conflict to date.

In Ukraine, a walk through the rubble in Kyiv, a cemetery in Mykolaiv and the funeral for a soldier — mourned by his son and mother both.





A long column of Russian tanks in the east, a charred Russian tank near Mariupol.

The presidents of Russia and Ukraine, in now-familiar settings: for Putin, that Kremlin room with the long table; for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the regular walks in the streets of Kyiv.

The jammed platform at Kyiv’s central train station.

And snapshots of resilience: a volunteer bringing fuel to the front lines, civilians training with assault rifles and young women in uniform, headed for battle.

The daily images, Garcia said, leave him “thinking a lot about the resilience of those who stayed to fight, but also those who have left everything behind.”

A man and a woman walk through rubble on the premises of a shopping mall in the Podilskyi district of Kyiv, Ukraine, on Wednesday. (Future Publishing/Yuliia Ovsiannikova / Ukrinform/Future Publishing/Getty Images)

Garbage and smoke are intermingled with crosses in the cemetery of Mykolaiv, Ukraine, on Monday. (BULENT KILIC/Bulent Kilic/AFP/Getty Images)

Liudmyla, the mother of Ukrainian serviceman Vladyslav Buvalkin, 42, who was killed in action, and his son, Daniil, 11, comfort each other after the funeral on Wednesday in Kyiv. (Anastasia Vlasova/Getty Images)

A line of tanks marked with the Z symbol stretches into the distance as they proceed northward along the Mariupol-Donetsk highway in Ukraine. (Maximilian Clarke/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images)

A destroyed tank likely belonging to Russia or pro-Russian forces lies amidst rubble in Mariupol, Ukraine. (SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images)

Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev at the Kremlin in Moscow on Feb. 22. (Mikhail Klimentyev / SPUTNIK / AFP/ Getty Images)

A screen grab captured from a video shows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaking on the 30th day of Russia's attacks on Ukraine in Kyiv on Thursday. (Ukrainian Presidency/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

People flock to the train station to flee the city after Russia announced a temporary ceasefire in Kyiv on March 7. (Emin Sansar/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

A volunteer carries fuel to the front line on March 8 in Irpin, Ukraine. (Pierre Crom/Getty Images)

Volunteer civilians receive instructions to learn how to use an assault rifle during a military training in Odessa, Ukraine, on Wednesday. (Vladimir Shtanko/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Ukrainian female soldiers are seen before heading to the front line in Lviv, Ukraine, on Thursday. (Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

A Ukrainian soldier runs to a military trench as a Russian jet fighter flies over in Mykolaiv on March 19. (Bulent Kilic/AFP/Getty Images)