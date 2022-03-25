Ukraine war in photos: March 25

Friday’s collection of photographs takes us to several countries.
First, to Russia. At a briefing, military leaders reported the deaths of 1,351 Russian soldiers in Ukraine — considerably lower than NATO estimates but nearly a tripling of the prior figure given by the Russians themselves. Also here, there were reminders of support for the Russian war (though it is not called a “war”) in St. Petersburg, Russia’s second-largest city, and also in two corners of the Middle East: Syria, where Russian President Vladimir Putin has friends in the presidential palace, and in Natanya, Israel, home for years to a community of Russian expatriates.
At about the time of that Moscow briefing, President Joe Biden was visiting members of the U.S. 82nd Airborne Division in southeast Poland, as NATO’s military buildup and support for Ukraine continued. Biden and the soldiers were meeting just 62 miles from the Ukrainian border.
Inside Ukraine, meanwhile, reminders of the ravages of Putin’s war were to be found Friday in Ukraine’s second-largest city, Kharkiv, where missiles struck the National University, a medical facility and other civilian institutions. In Dnipro, shelling drove fresh efforts at evacuation; the child in that photo joins the more than 10 million people who have now fled their homes since the war began. And in Lviv, a soldier’s wife and their child gave a final farewell.