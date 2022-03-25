Ukraine war in photos: March 25

Friday’s collection of photographs takes us to several countries.

First, to Russia. At a briefing, military leaders reported the deaths of 1,351 Russian soldiers in Ukraine — considerably lower than NATO estimates but nearly a tripling of the prior figure given by the Russians themselves. Also here, there were reminders of support for the Russian war (though it is not called a “war”) in St. Petersburg, Russia’s second-largest city, and also in two corners of the Middle East: Syria, where Russian President Vladimir Putin has friends in the presidential palace, and in Natanya, Israel, home for years to a community of Russian expatriates.

At about the time of that Moscow briefing, President Joe Biden was visiting members of the U.S. 82nd Airborne Division in southeast Poland, as NATO’s military buildup and support for Ukraine continued. Biden and the soldiers were meeting just 62 miles from the Ukrainian border.

Inside Ukraine, meanwhile, reminders of the ravages of Putin’s war were to be found Friday in Ukraine’s second-largest city, Kharkiv, where missiles struck the National University, a medical facility and other civilian institutions. In Dnipro, shelling drove fresh efforts at evacuation; the child in that photo joins the more than 10 million people who have now fled their homes since the war began. And in Lviv, a soldier’s wife and their child gave a final farewell.

Sergei Rudskoi, a senior representative of the General Staff; Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov; and Mikhail Mizintsev, head of the Russian National Defense Control Center, hold a briefing on Russian military action in Ukraine, in Moscow on Friday. (NATALIA KOLESNIKOVA/AFP via Getty Images)

Pedestrians walk in front of a huge screen displaying the symbol "Z" in the colors of the ribbon of St. George and the slogan reading: "We don't give up on our people," in support of Russian military action in Ukraine, in St. Petersburg on Friday. (OLGA MALTSEVA/AFP via Getty Images)

Syrians wave the Russian flag and display a portrait of President Bashar al-Assad shaking hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin during a rally in support of Russia in Damascus, Syria, on Friday. (LOUAI BESHARA/AFP via Getty Images)

A demonstrator with a symbol "Z" painted on her face shouts as she takes part in a pro-Russian protest on Friday in Netanya, Israel. (Amir Levy/Getty Images)

President Joe Biden talks to service members from the 82nd Airborne Division, who are contributing alongside Polish allies in the city of Rzeszow, Poland, around 62 miles from the border with Ukraine, on Friday. (BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

A destroyed school is filled with rubble in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on Friday. (ARIS MESSINIS/AFP via Getty Images)

A Ukrainian man stands in front of a burnt building following an artillery fire by Russian forces in Kharkiv on Friday. (ARIS MESSINIS/AFP via Getty Images)

A cyclist rides past flames and smoke rising from a fire in Kharkiv on Friday. (ARIS MESSINIS/AFP via Getty Images)

A child lays on belongings as evacuees from areas including the city of Dnipro wait on a platform at the railway station in Lviv, Ukraine, on Friday. (YURIY DYACHYSHYN/AFP via Getty Images)

An evacuating child looks out of a bus window en route to the Polish border from Lviv on Friday. (YURIY DYACHYSHYN/AFP via Getty Images)

A woman greets a Ukrainian army soldier who had been fighting in the Luhansk region as he arrives at the main train station in Lviv on Friday. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)