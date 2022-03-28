Ukraine war in photos: March 28

It has been a day of diplomacy between Russians and Ukrainians in Turkey — preceded by some hopeful messages from the Ukrainian side, unmatched as yet from the Russians — and a day when, despite recent suggestions from Moscow that the Russians might refocus their military attention on the eastern Ukrainian regions of Luhansk and Donetsk, the assault has continued in several parts of the country.

From our curation of photographs:

The aftermath of shelling in Donetsk, Ukrainians who fled homes in the suburbs arriving in Kyiv, and the funeral for a Ukrainian soldier in Lviv, in the west.





Meanwhile, signs of Ukrainian counteroffensives — photos from Mala Rogan, just outside Kharkiv, the country’s second-largest city. Ukrainian forces there have retaken control. There are similar reports from towns and small cities outside of Kyiv — and one of these images shows what awaits any would-be Russian ground assault there.

While Grid reported last week that the flow of refugees has ebbed somewhat, Monday there were still thousands of new arrivals in Poland: More than 2.2 million people have now crossed into Poland alone.

And lastly, the power of street art: a photo from the “Walls of Peace” in Paris.

A woman pours water, surrounded by the damage from shelling in Donetsk, Ukraine, on Monday. (Leon Klein/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Residents clean up debris after shelling in Donetsk on Monday. (Leon Klein/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

A woman cries as she arrives in Kyiv, Ukraine, after fleeing her home in the outskirts of the city on Monday. (Ronaldo Schemidt/AFP/Getty Images)

A woman arrives in Kyiv after fleeing her home in the outskirts of the city on Monday. (Ronaldo Schemidt/AFP/Getty Images)

Ukrainian soldiers participate in the burial service of fellow serviceman Chernikov Pavlo at the Lychakiv Cemetery in Lviv, Ukraine, on Monday. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

A Ukrainian serviceman walks past a destroyed Russian vehicle in the village of Mala Rogan, east of Kharkiv, Ukraine, after the Ukrainian troops' retaking the village, on Monday. (Aris Messinis/AFP/Getty Images)

A Ukrainian soldier passes by anti-tank protection elements as he stands guard at a check point on the outskirts of Kyiv on Monday. (Sergei Supinsky/AFP/Getty Images)

Ukrainian evacuees stand on a bus carrying refugees after crossing the Ukrainian border in Medyka, Poland, on Monday. (Angelos Tzortzinis/AFP/Getty Images)