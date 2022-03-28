Ukraine war in photos: March 28

It has been a day of diplomacy between Russians and Ukrainians in Turkey — preceded by some hopeful messages from the Ukrainian side, unmatched as yet from the Russians — and a day when, despite recent suggestions from Moscow that the Russians might refocus their military attention on the eastern Ukrainian regions of Luhansk and Donetsk, the assault has continued in several parts of the country.
From our curation of photographs:
The aftermath of shelling in Donetsk, Ukrainians who fled homes in the suburbs arriving in Kyiv, and the funeral for a Ukrainian soldier in Lviv, in the west.
Meanwhile, signs of Ukrainian counteroffensives — photos from Mala Rogan, just outside Kharkiv, the country’s second-largest city. Ukrainian forces there have retaken control. There are similar reports from towns and small cities outside of Kyiv — and one of these images shows what awaits any would-be Russian ground assault there.
While Grid reported last week that the flow of refugees has ebbed somewhat, Monday there were still thousands of new arrivals in Poland: More than 2.2 million people have now crossed into Poland alone.
And lastly, the power of street art: a photo from the “Walls of Peace” in Paris.