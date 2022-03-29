Ukraine war in photos: March 29

The big Ukraine story Tuesday has been in Istanbul (evidenced by the scrum of press surrounding chief Ukrainian negotiator Mykhailo Podolyak in the first photo below). There were glimmers of hope, including a Russian pledge to sharply “reduce military activity” near Kyiv and the northern city of Chernihiv, and Ukraine outlined potential concessions over territory in the southern and eastern parts of the country. Both sides suggested a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy might be in the offing.

Meanwhile, Zelenskyy was addressing yet another house of parliament — this time it was NATO member Denmark. He thanked the Danish government for supporting Ukraine, asked for help when the moment comes to rebuild its ravaged cities and made one more request: “I would ask people at home in Danish families today to light a candle in memory of the Ukrainian lives that have been lost … in memory of those who have sacrificed their lives for our peace and freedom.”

Tuesday’s photos also remind us that Ukrainian creativity sometimes involves the vehicles they drive. In Mykolaiv, a police officer with his heavily armed sports car and a white van retrofitted as a Red Cross vehicle, carrying medicine to besieged Mariupol. The red lettering reads “volunteer” in Ukrainian.





In Lviv, in the west, when air raid sirens went off Tuesday, a woman and her daughter huddled in a doorway, a man brought his dog to the metro station shelter and others took to smaller, cramped shelters underground.

Also in Lviv, a coffee shop owner kept an unofficial count of Russian casualties in his store window.

And in the capital, Kyiv, sand bags piled up to guard the monument to Princess Olga.

Ukrainian Presidential Office Vice President Mikhail Podolyak makes a press statement after the peace talks between delegations from Russia and Ukraine at the Dolmabahce Presidential Office in Istanbul on Tuesday. (Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks in a video broadcast to members of the Danish parliament at Christiansborg Castle in Copenhagen, Denmark, on Tuesday. (MADS CLAUS RASMUSSEN/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Ima)

A Ukrainian police officer sits on a sports car fitted with a heavy machine gun on the back in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, on Tuesday. (BULENT KILIC/AFP via Getty Images)

A volunteer walks by his vehicles adorned with the hand-painted word "volunteers" in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, on Tuesday. (EMRE CAYLAK/AFP via Getty Images)

Viktoria Tyurmenko sits with her daughter, Valeria, as they take shelter after an air raid siren went off Tuesday in Lviv, Ukraine. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

People wait in a bomb shelter after an air raid siren went off on Tuesday in Lviv. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Strelchenko Maxim arrives at the main train station with his dog after leaving his hometown of Severodonetsk on Tuesday in Lviv. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

A local resident carries a bag with humanitarian aid as she walks past a mural depicting Ukrainian writer, artist and ethnographer Taras Shevchenko in Brovary, north of Kyiv, Ukraine, on Tuesday. (GENYA SAVILOV/AFP via Getty Images)

Hnatovsky Mykhailo puts a daily record of Russian casualties on the window of the coffee shop he works at on Tuesday in Lviv. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Volunteers assemble sand bags to cover and protect the monument to Princess Olga, St. Andrew the Apostle and the educators Cyril and Methodius in Kyiv on Tuesday. (SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP via Getty Images)