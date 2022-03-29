Ukraine war in photos: March 29

The big Ukraine story Tuesday has been in Istanbul (evidenced by the scrum of press surrounding chief Ukrainian negotiator Mykhailo Podolyak in the first photo below). There were glimmers of hope, including a Russian pledge to sharply “reduce military activity” near Kyiv and the northern city of Chernihiv, and Ukraine outlined potential concessions over territory in the southern and eastern parts of the country. Both sides suggested a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy might be in the offing.
Meanwhile, Zelenskyy was addressing yet another house of parliament — this time it was NATO member Denmark. He thanked the Danish government for supporting Ukraine, asked for help when the moment comes to rebuild its ravaged cities and made one more request: “I would ask people at home in Danish families today to light a candle in memory of the Ukrainian lives that have been lost … in memory of those who have sacrificed their lives for our peace and freedom.”
Tuesday’s photos also remind us that Ukrainian creativity sometimes involves the vehicles they drive. In Mykolaiv, a police officer with his heavily armed sports car and a white van retrofitted as a Red Cross vehicle, carrying medicine to besieged Mariupol. The red lettering reads “volunteer” in Ukrainian.
In Lviv, in the west, when air raid sirens went off Tuesday, a woman and her daughter huddled in a doorway, a man brought his dog to the metro station shelter and others took to smaller, cramped shelters underground.
Also in Lviv, a coffee shop owner kept an unofficial count of Russian casualties in his store window.
And in the capital, Kyiv, sand bags piled up to guard the monument to Princess Olga.