Ukraine war in photos: March 30

In Wednesday’s photos, a “V” for victory from a Ukrainian soldier outside Irpin, where Ukrainian forces are reported to have driven back a Russian assault. Irpin is a small but strategically vital city just north of the capital, Kyiv, and has been the scene of fierce fighting for weeks.
Also in Ukraine, prayers as an air raid siren sounds, and a girl is treated in an Israeli-run field hospital.
There were protests outside Ukraine Wednesday: one in Belgrade, capital of Serbia, a nation with long-standing ties to Russia, and in Berlin, where a photographer captured a candlelight vigil and stark message for the Russian president.
And on this day when the number of refugees from the war passed 4 million, we have portraits from the exodus: the latest arrivals in Poland, which has taken in more than half of all the refugees; a mother and her 2-month-old child find a moment of relaxation in the Berlin Biosphäre amusement park; and in Krakow, a game of chess, a smile and a T-shirt with a message.