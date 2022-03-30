Ukraine war in photos: March 30

In Wednesday’s photos, a “V” for victory from a Ukrainian soldier outside Irpin, where Ukrainian forces are reported to have driven back a Russian assault. Irpin is a small but strategically vital city just north of the capital, Kyiv, and has been the scene of fierce fighting for weeks.

Also in Ukraine, prayers as an air raid siren sounds, and a girl is treated in an Israeli-run field hospital.

There were protests outside Ukraine Wednesday: one in Belgrade, capital of Serbia, a nation with long-standing ties to Russia, and in Berlin, where a photographer captured a candlelight vigil and stark message for the Russian president.

And on this day when the number of refugees from the war passed 4 million, we have portraits from the exodus: the latest arrivals in Poland, which has taken in more than half of all the refugees; a mother and her 2-month-old child find a moment of relaxation in the Berlin Biosphäre amusement park; and in Krakow, a game of chess, a smile and a T-shirt with a message.

A Ukrainian soldier leans against a military vehicle on the road to Irpin near Kyiv, Ukraine, on Wednesday. (Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

People pray as they seek shelter in a church after an air raid siren sounded as they visited an Israeli-run field hospital on Wednesday in Mostyska, Ukraine. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Natalia Yambula looks on as Dr. Anna Seltser examines the foot of Natalia's daughter, Asia, during a visit to an Israeli-run field hospital on Wednesday in Mostyska. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

People holding banners and flags gather to hold a solidarity protest against Russia's attacks on Ukraine in Belgrade, Serbia, on Wednesday. (Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

A Ukrainian flag with a peace sign hangs from a balcony in the Wilmersdorf district of Berlin in solidarity with Ukraine on Wednesday. (picture alliance/dpa/picture alliance via Getty I)

Candles burn in front of a picture of Russian President Vladimir Putin calling him a "war criminal" in front of the Russian Consulate in Frankfurt, Germany, on Wednesday. (picture alliance/dpa/picture alliance via Getty I)

Civilians arrive at the Przemysl station 20 kilometers from the Ukrainian border on Wednesday in Medyka, Poland. (dia images/dia images via Getty Images)

People, mainly women and children, arrive at the Przemysl train station after journeying from war-torn Ukraine on Wednesday in Przemysl, Poland. (Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

A woman sits with her 2-month-old daughter in the orangery of the Biosphäre on one of the cots set up for refugees from Ukraine on Wednesday in Berlin. (picture alliance/dpa/picture alliance via Getty I)