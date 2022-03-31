Ukraine war in photos: March 31

We have heard for days about the Russian military reassessment — as in, turning its focus to the eastern front — as well as the successes Ukrainian forces have had in the towns and cities that ring the capital, Kyiv. No doubt the two are related.

Thursday’s photos begin with a look at some of the results. Ukrainians in the village of Stoyanka, just west of the capital, organizing evacuations and civilians arriving in the capital from Irpin, a city to the north, which had been besieged by the Russians; in both places, Ukrainian soldiers appear in control.

In Kyiv itself, the need for sandbags is seemingly unending. Here, at the monument for the great Ukrainian composer Mykola Lysenko, outside the National Opera House.





From the flow of refugees Thursday, there was a portrait of exhaustion at the Polish frontier, and a young girl and her dog, evacuees from the battered city of Mariupol. They arrived on the other side of the country, in Lviv.

Meanwhile, far from Ukraine, the effort to support the resistance: a warehouse in Cologne, Germany, where supplies were being loaded for transport to Kyiv; and in Donnington, United Kingdom, soldiers of the Royal Anglian regiment stripping the U.K. insignia off military helmets — at the rate of 12,000 per day — and shipping these to Ukraine.

Elsewhere in the U.K. (though a similar image might have been captured anywhere in Europe): the soaring price at the pump. Another consequence of war.

A destroyed civilian evacuation car with luggage scattered around it sits in a road on Thursday in Stoyanka, Ukraine. (Anastasia Vlasova/Getty Images)

Ukrainian servicemen gather at a playground on Thursday in Stoyanka. (Anastasia Vlasova/Getty Images)

An evacuation car with civilians passes by Ukrainian servicemen on Thursday in Stoyanka. (Anastasia Vlasova/Getty Images)

Liana Oleksienko cries as civilians evacuated from Irpin are brought to the center established in the Sviatoshinski district of Kyiv, Ukraine, on Thursday. (Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

A man carries bags as civilians evacuated from Irpin are brought to the refugee center in Kyiv on Thursday. (Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Ukrainian servicemen survey the area from their position along the front line, north of the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, on Thursday. (SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP via Getty Images)

A woman walks by the sculptural monument to Mykola Lysenko, famous Ukrainian composer and conductor, next to National Opera House in Kyiv on Thursday. (GENYA SAVILOV/AFP via Getty Images)

Civilians fleeing from Ukraine continue to arrive at the Medyka border in Przemysl, Poland, on Thursday. (Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Alena Pisarenko and her dog, Reisi, arrive via train from the besieged city of Mariupol to the main station in Lviv, Ukraine, on Thursday. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

A worker loads donated goods into a large cargo container in Cologne, Germany, on Thursday, before the goods will be transported by train to Kyiv. (NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

A soldier from A Company, 2nd Battalion, the Royal Anglian Regiment sorts and packs some of the surplus 84,000 ballistic helmets being shipped to armed forces and emergency workers in Ukraine on Thursday in Donnington, United Kingdom. (Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)