Ukraine war in photos: March 31

We have heard for days about the Russian military reassessment — as in, turning its focus to the eastern front — as well as the successes Ukrainian forces have had in the towns and cities that ring the capital, Kyiv. No doubt the two are related.
Thursday’s photos begin with a look at some of the results. Ukrainians in the village of Stoyanka, just west of the capital, organizing evacuations and civilians arriving in the capital from Irpin, a city to the north, which had been besieged by the Russians; in both places, Ukrainian soldiers appear in control.
In Kyiv itself, the need for sandbags is seemingly unending. Here, at the monument for the great Ukrainian composer Mykola Lysenko, outside the National Opera House.
From the flow of refugees Thursday, there was a portrait of exhaustion at the Polish frontier, and a young girl and her dog, evacuees from the battered city of Mariupol. They arrived on the other side of the country, in Lviv.
Meanwhile, far from Ukraine, the effort to support the resistance: a warehouse in Cologne, Germany, where supplies were being loaded for transport to Kyiv; and in Donnington, United Kingdom, soldiers of the Royal Anglian regiment stripping the U.K. insignia off military helmets — at the rate of 12,000 per day — and shipping these to Ukraine.
Elsewhere in the U.K. (though a similar image might have been captured anywhere in Europe): the soaring price at the pump. Another consequence of war.