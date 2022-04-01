Ukraine war in photos: April 1

Since the war began, we have seen very few images from inside Mariupol, the besieged Ukrainian city where officials estimate that more than 3,000 people have been killed by Russian airstrikes, or the hunger and lack of medical care that have followed. As Grid has reported, Mariupol has already joined the sad ranks of Grozny in Chechnya, Aleppo in Syria and other cities utterly battered by war, its population reduced to scavenging for basic necessities.
In the last 48 hours, a carefully negotiated evacuation from Mariupol has at last gotten underway; Friday’s curation of photographs shines a light on the pain in the city — and the long road out.
A battered school room. A man collecting scraps after an airstrike. Two women in a tearful farewell: One was joining the evacuation, the other staying behind. We also see some of those citizens of the city who were able to make it out, in Red Cross vehicles.
Also in this collection: from Ukraine’s second-largest city, Kharkiv, a heavily sandbagged monument and a captured Russian tank; and for the first time in the war, Ukraine attacked Russian territory. Two images show the aftermath of a strike on an oil refinery in Belgorod, just across the border from Ukraine.