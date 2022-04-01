Ukraine war in photos: April 1

Since the war began, we have seen very few images from inside Mariupol, the besieged Ukrainian city where officials estimate that more than 3,000 people have been killed by Russian airstrikes, or the hunger and lack of medical care that have followed. As Grid has reported, Mariupol has already joined the sad ranks of Grozny in Chechnya, Aleppo in Syria and other cities utterly battered by war, its population reduced to scavenging for basic necessities.

In the last 48 hours, a carefully negotiated evacuation from Mariupol has at last gotten underway; Friday’s curation of photographs shines a light on the pain in the city — and the long road out.

A battered school room. A man collecting scraps after an airstrike. Two women in a tearful farewell: One was joining the evacuation, the other staying behind. We also see some of those citizens of the city who were able to make it out, in Red Cross vehicles.

Also in this collection: from Ukraine’s second-largest city, Kharkiv, a heavily sandbagged monument and a captured Russian tank; and for the first time in the war, Ukraine attacked Russian territory. Two images show the aftermath of a strike on an oil refinery in Belgorod, just across the border from Ukraine.

Russian airstrikes damaged a school in Mariupol, Ukraine, on Tuesday. (Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

A man walks by damaged buildings and vehicles in Mariupol, under the control of Russian military and pro-Russian separatists, on Tuesday. (Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Two women have an emotional farewell as one has the opportunity to leave Mariupol for the relative safety of Donetsk and the other remains in the embattled city on Tuesday. (SOPA Images/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Gett)

A child is helped off a bus at the registration center in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, where the International Committee of the Red Cross said it had a team of three cars and nine staff waiting to head out toward the besieged city of Mariupol, more than 200 kilometers away, on Friday. (EMRE CAYLAK/AFP via Getty Images)

Evacuees who were driven in private buses and cars from Berdyansk and Mariupol carry their bags and lead their pet dog as they arrive at the Red Cross registration center in Zaporizhzhia on Friday. (EMRE CAYLAK/AFP via Getty Images)

A statue is covered by sandbags in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on Friday. (Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

A captured Russian tank sits in the Malaya Rohan village of Kharkiv, Ukraine, on Friday. (Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

A screen grab captured from a video shows firefighters responding to a fire that broke out after Ukrainian military helicopters hit a fuel depot in Belgorod, Russia, on Friday. (Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)