Ukraine war in photos: April 5

Ukraine’s president makes an almost daily appearance on the global stage — albeit a virtual one. Tuesday was perhaps one of the more important occasions. Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke to a special gathering of the U.N. Security Council just a few days after evidence of atrocities was discovered in Bucha and other towns and small cities outside the Ukrainian capital.

“Now the world can see what Russia did in Bucha,” Zelenskyy told the council, speaking from Kyiv. “But the world has yet to see what they have done in other occupied cities and regions of our country.”

Tuesday’s gathering will almost certainly produce no substantive action, for one simple reason: Russia holds a Security Council veto. But the moment was powerful.

Other moments captured in this collection of photos:

From Donetsk, in eastern Ukraine, evidence of the Russian military’s refocus on that part of the country — rocket attacks and their aftermath.

American soldiers in Poland, keeping warm, not far from the Ukrainian border.

As the refugee flow topped 4.2 million, snapshots from different odysseys. In Przemszyl, Poland, the main arrival point for so many refugees, a young couple’s embrace and one exhausted child. And another child, wide-eyed, on the train from Zaporizhzhia to Lviv.

And lastly, in Israel, a message of solidarity.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy virtually addresses a meeting of the U.N. Security Council in New York on Tuesday. (TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

A resident inspects the area after shelling hit the courtyard of a residential building in Donetsk, Ukraine, on Tuesday. (Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Russian-backed Donetsk People's Republic members seize part of the Hurricane, a shell that exploded in a residential courtyard in Donetsk, on Tuesday. (Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Locals console their neighbors, whose house came under fire, in the Leninsky district of Donetsk on Tuesday. (Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

U.S. soldiers from the 82nd Airborne take part in an exercise outside the operating base at the Arlamow Airport on Tuesday in Wola Korzeniecka, Poland. (Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

A Ukrainian couple fleeing from their country embrace in Przemysl, Poland, on Tuesday. (Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Ukrainian civilians fleeing due to ongoing Russian attacks continue to arrive by train in Przemysl on Tuesday. (Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

A child looks out the window of a train as it arrives at the main train station from Zaporizhzhia on Tuesday in Lviv, Ukraine. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)