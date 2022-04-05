Ukraine war in photos: April 5

Ukraine’s president makes an almost daily appearance on the global stage — albeit a virtual one. Tuesday was perhaps one of the more important occasions. Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke to a special gathering of the U.N. Security Council just a few days after evidence of atrocities was discovered in Bucha and other towns and small cities outside the Ukrainian capital.
“Now the world can see what Russia did in Bucha,” Zelenskyy told the council, speaking from Kyiv. “But the world has yet to see what they have done in other occupied cities and regions of our country.”
Tuesday’s gathering will almost certainly produce no substantive action, for one simple reason: Russia holds a Security Council veto. But the moment was powerful.
Other moments captured in this collection of photos:
From Donetsk, in eastern Ukraine, evidence of the Russian military’s refocus on that part of the country — rocket attacks and their aftermath.
American soldiers in Poland, keeping warm, not far from the Ukrainian border.
As the refugee flow topped 4.2 million, snapshots from different odysseys. In Przemszyl, Poland, the main arrival point for so many refugees, a young couple’s embrace and one exhausted child. And another child, wide-eyed, on the train from Zaporizhzhia to Lviv.