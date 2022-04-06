Ukraine war in photos: April 6

Content warning: This report contains graphic or disturbing images, including bodies of civilians.
Another name has joined the datelines of horror in Ukraine. Once again, it’s a place that had been targeted early in the war by the Russian military and then retaken by Ukrainians as the Russians shifted their focus to the country’s eastern regions. The place is Borodyanka. Population 13,000 — though that number is no doubt diminished now, given what has happened.
On March 30, Russian forces retreated north, to neighboring Belarus, and Ukrainian forces began to move in. Tuesday, Ukrainian officials warned that civilian casualties in Borodyanka would probably be higher than those in Bucha, the town just 15 miles away where the world’s attention was focused over the weekend as evidence of atrocities was uncovered there.
Photojournalists have been able to visit Borodyanka Wednesday. In this curation, you can see what they have seen.
Also Wednesday, the forensic work continued in Bucha. A world away, the pope welcomed a group of young Ukrainian refugees to the Vatican, and twin 6-year-old boys from Odessa arrived in Poland. And in Jerusalem Wednesday, members of Kalush Orchestra — Ukraine’s entrant in the most recent Eurovision Song Contest — were praying at the Western Wall.