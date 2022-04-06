Ukraine war in photos: April 6

Content warning: This report contains graphic or disturbing images, including bodies of civilians.

Another name has joined the datelines of horror in Ukraine. Once again, it’s a place that had been targeted early in the war by the Russian military and then retaken by Ukrainians as the Russians shifted their focus to the country’s eastern regions. The place is Borodyanka. Population 13,000 — though that number is no doubt diminished now, given what has happened.

On March 30, Russian forces retreated north, to neighboring Belarus, and Ukrainian forces began to move in. Tuesday, Ukrainian officials warned that civilian casualties in Borodyanka would probably be higher than those in Bucha, the town just 15 miles away where the world’s attention was focused over the weekend as evidence of atrocities was uncovered there.

Photojournalists have been able to visit Borodyanka Wednesday. In this curation, you can see what they have seen.

Also Wednesday, the forensic work continued in Bucha. A world away, the pope welcomed a group of young Ukrainian refugees to the Vatican, and twin 6-year-old boys from Odessa arrived in Poland. And in Jerusalem Wednesday, members of Kalush Orchestra — Ukraine’s entrant in the most recent Eurovision Song Contest — were praying at the Western Wall.

A playground is scattered with debris from destroyed buildings in Borodyanka, Ukraine, on Wednesday. (Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

A man returns to his destroyed home after the Ukrainian army regained control of Borodyanka on Wednesday. (Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

People examine a damaged sculpture in Borodyanka on Wednesday. (Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

The interior of a destroyed building is visible in Borodyanka on Wednesday. (Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

An woman walks in front of destroyed buildings in Borodyanka on Wednesday. (GENYA SAVILOV/AFP via Getty Images)

A playground can be see through the window of a damaged apartment in Borodyanka on Wednesday. (Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Body bags are lined up for identification by forensic personnel and police officers in a cemetery in Bucha, Ukraine, on Wednesday. (RONALDO SCHEMIDT/AFP via Getty Images)

Workers bring caskets to the cemetery where bodies were transported for identification in Bucha on Wednesday. (RONALDO SCHEMIDT/AFP via Getty Images)

Pope Francis greets a group of Ukrainian child refugees during his weekly general audience in Vatican City on Wednesday. (Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Six-year-old twins Artur and Dawid from Odessa wait at the railway station in Przemysl, Poland, on Wednesday. (WOJTEK RADWANSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

Ukrainian refugees plant white asparagus with the help of the Avondvrede kitchen team in Bergen op Zoom, Netherlands, on Wednesday. (ROB ENGELAAR/ANP/AFP via Getty Images)