Ukraine war in photos: April 7

Our portraits of the war Thursday take us from the most-affected areas in Ukraine to datelines far from the war zone.

In Ukraine, among the destruction of Russian army shelling in Borodyanka, a monument to the great Ukrainian poet and artist Taras Shevchenko;

A badly battered bridge in Hostomel, near Kyiv;

Ukrainian soldiers and civilians surveying the damage in Bucha;

In Kyiv Thursday, marking the Feast of the Annunciation.

Outside the country, refugees arriving in Poland and others receiving treatment at a Red Cross center near Turin, Italy.

And in Athens, Greece, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy gave his latest address to a European parliament — while outside, one young woman made her own provocative protest of the Russian war.

A monument to Taras Shevchenko is seen near a destroyed residential building on Wednesday in Borodyanka, Ukraine. (NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Cars line up before reaching a hole in a bridge in Hostomel, Ukraine, on Wednesday. (NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Ukrainian servicemen walk amid the destruction on a street in Bucha, Ukraine, on Wednesday. (Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Civilians walk amid rubble and destroyed homes in Bucha on Wednesday. (Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

A man prays at a mass held at St. Volodymyr's Cathedral to mark the Feast of the Annunciation in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Thursday. (Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

A woman and a man embrace in the ticket hall of the railway station on Thursday in Przemysl, Poland. (WOJTEK RADWANSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

Women cross from war-torn Ukraine at the border in Medyka, Poland, on Thursday. (JEFF J MITCHELL/Getty Images)

Ukrainian refugees wait for medical treatment by Red Cross volunteers inside the Red Cross Headquarters on Thursday in Settimo Torinese near Turin, Italy. (Stefano Guidi/Getty Images)

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks via video stream in the Greek parliament in Athens, Greece, on Thursday. (Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)