Ukraine war in photos: April 7

Our portraits of the war Thursday take us from the most-affected areas in Ukraine to datelines far from the war zone.
In Ukraine, among the destruction of Russian army shelling in Borodyanka, a monument to the great Ukrainian poet and artist Taras Shevchenko;
A badly battered bridge in Hostomel, near Kyiv;
Ukrainian soldiers and civilians surveying the damage in Bucha;
In Kyiv Thursday, marking the Feast of the Annunciation.
Outside the country, refugees arriving in Poland and others receiving treatment at a Red Cross center near Turin, Italy.
And in Athens, Greece, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy gave his latest address to a European parliament — while outside, one young woman made her own provocative protest of the Russian war.