Ukraine war in photos: April 8, the bombing in Kramatorsk

Content warning: This report contains graphic or disturbing images, including bodies of civilians.
The platform at the Kramatorsk train station was crowded with people Friday morning — roughly 4,000 people, according to local officials. Train stations in Ukraine are often crowded these days, for obvious reasons. More than 10 million people have left their homes in the six weeks since the Russian invasion began. The crowds at Kramatorsk, in eastern Ukraine, were preparing to join the exodus.
Then, a loud explosion. And the cries of the wounded. Or those scrambling to find loved ones.
ADVERTISEMENT
The toll in the Russian missile attack on the Kramatorsk station is 50 dead and nearly 100 wounded. These were people trying to flee the eastern Donbas region, as Moscow focuses its attention on a renewed offensive there. Five children are reportedly among the dead.
Russia’s Defense Ministry called the reports that Russia was responsible for an attack in Kramatorsk a “provocation.” It’s the same word used in the Russian response to charges that its forces committed atrocities in Bucha.
Photos from the Kramatorsk attack dominate our Friday photos. Also here: an expression of fury on the other side of the country — in Lviv; an elderly woman on an errand in the capital, Kyiv, which officials say is inching toward normalcy, as Russian troops leave the region; a container of coal at the port of Hamburg — important given the European Union’s plan to ban coal imports from Russia; and in the skies over Constanta, Romania, a quartet of NATO fighter jets — one each from the U.S., U.K., Italy and Romania. It’s just a training exercise, but still a clear show of force, not far from the war zone.