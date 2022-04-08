Ukraine war in photos: April 8, the bombing in Kramatorsk

Content warning: This report contains graphic or disturbing images, including bodies of civilians.

The platform at the Kramatorsk train station was crowded with people Friday morning — roughly 4,000 people, according to local officials. Train stations in Ukraine are often crowded these days, for obvious reasons. More than 10 million people have left their homes in the six weeks since the Russian invasion began. The crowds at Kramatorsk, in eastern Ukraine, were preparing to join the exodus.

Then, a loud explosion. And the cries of the wounded. Or those scrambling to find loved ones.

The toll in the Russian missile attack on the Kramatorsk station is 50 dead and nearly 100 wounded. These were people trying to flee the eastern Donbas region, as Moscow focuses its attention on a renewed offensive there. Five children are reportedly among the dead.

Russia’s Defense Ministry called the reports that Russia was responsible for an attack in Kramatorsk a “provocation.” It’s the same word used in the Russian response to charges that its forces committed atrocities in Bucha.

Photos from the Kramatorsk attack dominate our Friday photos. Also here: an expression of fury on the other side of the country — in Lviv; an elderly woman on an errand in the capital, Kyiv, which officials say is inching toward normalcy, as Russian troops leave the region; a container of coal at the port of Hamburg — important given the European Union’s plan to ban coal imports from Russia; and in the skies over Constanta, Romania, a quartet of NATO fighter jets — one each from the U.S., U.K., Italy and Romania. It’s just a training exercise, but still a clear show of force, not far from the war zone.

A bleeding woman kneels amidst injured and dead civilians after a Russian attack on a railway station in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, on Friday. (Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Calcinated cars sit outside a train station in Kramatorsk that was being used for civilian evacuations on Friday. (FADEL SENNA/AFP via Getty Images)

A person is wheeled out on a stretcher after getting caught in an attack on a railway station in Kramatorsk on Friday. (Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

A woman receives care after being injured in a Russian missile attack on a railway station Kramatorsk, Ukraine, on Friday. (Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

The interior of a train station is scattered with debris after an attack in Kramatorsk on Friday. (Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

People carry a body away from a train station that was attacked in Kramatorsk on Friday. (Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

People look at a missile that was launched by Russia in an attack on civilians in Kramatorsk on Friday. (Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

A woman goes about her business on Friday in Kyiv, Ukraine. (dia images/dia images via Getty Images)

A man walks past the Russian Consulate, next to an installation of goods drenched in red paint symbolizing items looted by occupying soldiers, in Lviv, Ukraine, on Friday. (YURIY DYACHYSHYN/AFP via Getty Images)

Coal imported from abroad sits at Hamburg Port after unloading from ships in Hamburg, Germany, on Friday. (Morris MacMatzen/Getty Images)