Ukraine war in photos: April 11

We are watching the beginnings of what may be the final, drawn-out battle in this war: the one for control of eastern Ukraine.
From this collection of photos: Ukrainians and their rockets taking aim at Russian positions, and the aftermath of Russian shelling in Donetsk. Long columns of Russian forces are moving to that front now.
We have had more views of what the Russians left behind in those towns and small cities outside the capital, Kyiv: the remains of a tank and a helicopter, a church where Russians had been based in Lukashivka, and the rubble of a neighborhood in Borodyanka.
There is some semblance of normalcy returning to Kyiv and its suburbs. The Ukrainian flag and patriotic banners raised once more; President Volodymyr Zelenskyy taking British Prime Minister Boris Johnson for a long weekend walk through the Kyiv city center, neither man wearing a helmet or a flak jacket.
Lastly, the funeral for a 20-year-old Russian, 100 miles south of St. Petersburg. And portraits from the refugee flow. The number of people who have left Ukraine since the war began passed 4.5 million Monday. Here were two people in Lviv who will soon be added to that figure: a woman and her cat, and a young girl on the train to Poland.