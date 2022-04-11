Ukraine war in photos: April 11

We are watching the beginnings of what may be the final, drawn-out battle in this war: the one for control of eastern Ukraine.

From this collection of photos: Ukrainians and their rockets taking aim at Russian positions, and the aftermath of Russian shelling in Donetsk. Long columns of Russian forces are moving to that front now.

We have had more views of what the Russians left behind in those towns and small cities outside the capital, Kyiv: the remains of a tank and a helicopter, a church where Russians had been based in Lukashivka, and the rubble of a neighborhood in Borodyanka.

There is some semblance of normalcy returning to Kyiv and its suburbs. The Ukrainian flag and patriotic banners raised once more; President Volodymyr Zelenskyy taking British Prime Minister Boris Johnson for a long weekend walk through the Kyiv city center, neither man wearing a helmet or a flak jacket.

Lastly, the funeral for a 20-year-old Russian, 100 miles south of St. Petersburg. And portraits from the refugee flow. The number of people who have left Ukraine since the war began passed 4.5 million Monday. Here were two people in Lviv who will soon be added to that figure: a woman and her cat, and a young girl on the train to Poland.

Ukrainian forces fire rockets toward Russian positions in Donbas, Ukraine, on Sunday. (Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

A wounded man walks near debris after shelling hit residential areas in the Yelenovka village of Donetsk, Ukraine, on Sunday. (Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Residents look at a destroyed Russian tank on the outskirts of Buzova, Ukraine, on Sunday. (SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP via Getty Images)

Ukrainian servicemen inspect the fragments of a Russian military helicopter Mi-8 near Makariv, Ukraine, on April 9. (NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Local residents pass by a destroyed church, which served as a military base for Russian soldiers, on Sunday in Lukashivka, Ukraine. (Anastasia Vlasova/Getty Images)

A rocket sits in a field near grazing cows on Sunday in Lukashivka. (Anastasia Vlasova/Getty Images)

Destruction from a civilian neighborhood is piled behind playground equipment in Borodyanka, Ukraine, on April 9. (Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Workers put a Ukrainian flag on a flagpole at a destroyed building in Makariv, Ukraine, on Sunday. (SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP via Getty Images)

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy walk at Khreschatyk Street and Independence Square during their meeting in Kyiv, Ukraine, on April 9. (Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

The mother of 20-year-old Russian serviceman Nikita Avrov grieves over his casket during his funeral service at a church in Luga, south of St. Petersburg, Russia, on Monday. (-/AFP via Getty Images)

Russian soldiers cover the casket of 20-year-old Russian serviceman Nikita Avrov with the national flag during his funeral in Luga, Russia, on Monday. (-/AFP via Getty Images)

A woman holds her cat in a temporary shelter at the sports hall of Lviv Polytechnic National University in Lviv, Ukraine, on April 7. (Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)