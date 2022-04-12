Ukraine war in photos, April 12: Inside Mariupol

It’s rare that the world is given a close-up view of Mariupol. Rare, at least, in the weeks since the Russian assault of that port city took hold, and desperation and hunger gripped its population, estimated before the war at 430,000 people. The mayor of Mariupol said more than 10,000 civilians have been killed in his city since the war began and that the toll could soon reach 20,000. It’s impossible to confirm these figures. But for perspective, official United Nations estimates for Ukrainian casualties stand at roughly 2,000.

The Russians have denied targeting civilians or committing any atrocities in Mariupol, or anywhere else in Ukraine, in what Russian President Vladimir Putin still calls a “special military operation.”

An important note: Tuesday’s pictures come via a single photographer, traveling with the Russian military. Alexander Nemonov is a longtime photojournalist with Agence France-Presse.

In Nemonov’s photos, the destruction in the city is clear. So too, in one photo at least, are Russian efforts to win over the local population. Russian soldiers are seen handing out loaves of bread from a truck emblazoned with the “Z” symbol that has become a kind of trademark for Putin’s war. Given accounts from Mariupol — via the mayor, evacuees and the view of journalists who have been there — it’s hard to imagine that a few loaves will change any hearts and minds in the city.

Rubble fills the partially destroyed Mariupol drama theater, hit March 16 by an airstrike, in Mariupol, Ukraine, on Tuesday. (Alexander Nemenov/AFP/Getty Images)

A man walks with a bicycle between debris in downtown Mariupol on Tuesday. (Alexander Nemenov/AFP/Getty Images)

Russian soldiers patrol at the remains of the city theater on Tuesday in Mariupol. (Alexander Nemenov/AFP/Getty Images)

Russian soldiers and volunteers distribute bread in Mariupol on Tuesday. (Alexander Nemenov/AFP/Getty Images)

People walk down an avenue of Mariupol lined with burned buildings on Tuesday. (Alexander Nemenov/AFP/Getty Images)

A Russian soldier collects weapons found while patrolling at the Mariupol theater on Tuesday. (Alexander Nemenov/AFP/Getty Images)

A Russian soldier climbs stairs at the Mariupol theater on Tuesday. (ALEXANDER NEMENOV/Alexander Nemenov/AFP/Getty Images)

A woman talks with Russian soldiers in downtown Mariupol on Tuesday.

People stand with belongings as Russian soldiers stand guard outside a hospital in Mariupol on Tuesday. (Alexander Nemenov/AFP/Getty Images)