Ukraine, war in photos, April 14: Fighting in Ukraine’s ‘New York’

In reviewing photos from various front lines Thursday, we assumed we had found an error, or several errors, in the captions for a series of photographs.
These were pictures of Ukrainian Armed Forces that were said to be near “the town of New York, Donetsk region,” in eastern Ukraine.
Surely there was a mistake?
We should have known better. It turns out that there has been a small settlement called New York — sometimes rendered locally as Niu-York — on maps of the area since 1846. This “New York” was formally settled by German Mennonites in the 1880s; the Soviets renamed it in Novhorodske in 1951; and last year, Ukraine voted to restore the original. We can find nothing to explain the origins of the name.
But yes, there is a war on in New York. As in, New York, Ukraine. Population, on the eve of war: 9,000.
In these photos are soldiers in muddy trenches, the detritus of war at the entrance to a food store and soldiers gathered in a bunker.
Elsewhere Thursday, what looks to have been a very difficult return home to Hostomel, close to the capital, Kyiv. And in Lviv, there was a kind of military receiving line and then a 21-gun salute Thursday in honor of Victor Dorozhko, a soldier killed while fighting the Russians in Popasna, in the east.