Ukraine, war in photos, April 14: Fighting in Ukraine’s ‘New York’

In reviewing photos from various front lines Thursday, we assumed we had found an error, or several errors, in the captions for a series of photographs.

These were pictures of Ukrainian Armed Forces that were said to be near “the town of New York, Donetsk region,” in eastern Ukraine.

Surely there was a mistake?

We should have known better. It turns out that there has been a small settlement called New York — sometimes rendered locally as Niu-York — on maps of the area since 1846. This “New York” was formally settled by German Mennonites in the 1880s; the Soviets renamed it in Novhorodske in 1951; and last year, Ukraine voted to restore the original. We can find nothing to explain the origins of the name.

But yes, there is a war on in New York. As in, New York, Ukraine. Population, on the eve of war: 9,000.

In these photos are soldiers in muddy trenches, the detritus of war at the entrance to a food store and soldiers gathered in a bunker.

Elsewhere Thursday, what looks to have been a very difficult return home to Hostomel, close to the capital, Kyiv. And in Lviv, there was a kind of military receiving line and then a 21-gun salute Thursday in honor of Victor Dorozhko, a soldier killed while fighting the Russians in Popasna, in the east.

Ukrainian servicemen patrol on the front line not far from the town of New York in the Donetsk region of Ukraine on Thursday. (ANATOLII STEPANOV/AFP via Getty Images)

Ukrainian servicemen attend at their position on the front line not far from the town of New York on Thursday. (ANATOLII STEPANOV/AFP via Getty Images)

Ukrainian servicemen stand in a trench near the town of New York on Thursday. (ANATOLII STEPANOV/AFP via Getty Images)

Ukrainian servicemen walk through a trench near New York on Thursday. (ANATOLII STEPANOV/AFP via Getty Images)

Bulletproof vests, helmets, rifle magazines and an RPG-7 grenade are pictured at the entrance of a food store in Popasna, Ukraine, on Thursday. (RONALDO SCHEMIDT/AFP via Getty Images)

Servicemen wait inside a bunker in Popasna on Thursday. (RONALDO SCHEMIDT/AFP via Getty Images)

A man steps out from a destroyed home after the Ukrainian army regained control of Hostomel, Ukraine, on Thursday. (Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

A person looks on as Ukrainian military members fire a 21-gun salute during the burial of their fellow soldier Victor Dorozhko at the Lychakiv Cemetery on Thursday in Lviv, Ukraine. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)