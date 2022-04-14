Words matter: The implications of Biden’s charge of ‘genocide’ in Ukraine

The crime of “genocide,” as defined by the United Nations Genocide Convention that was adopted in 1951, is defined as acts committed with the “intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnical, racial or religious group.” Described by prosecutors in the past as the “crime of all crimes,” genocide is considered to carry far more moral and political weight than other crimes against humanity.

Since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, and more so in the wake of recent accusations of the massacre and rape of civilians by Russian forces, Ukrainian leaders including President Volodymyr Zelenskyy have argued the definition fits: that Russia is in fact trying to destroy a people. Foreign governments, including the U.S., have generally avoided the specific charge.

That changed on Tuesday when President Joe Biden, in a speech in Iowa, declared, “Your family budget, your ability to fill up your tank, none of it should hinge on whether a dictator declares war and commits genocide half a world away.” He later doubled down on the characterization and included Russian President Vladimir Putin in the charge. “It has become clearer and clearer that Putin is just trying to wipe out the idea of even being able to be Ukrainian,” said Biden.

This may have been another example of Biden’s off-the-cuff rhetoric getting somewhat ahead of official U.S. policy, as with his remark a few weeks ago that Putin “cannot remain in power.” But it still marks a significant escalation of U.S. rhetoric about Russia’s war crimes and will add to pressure on the U.S. to do more to provide for Ukraine’s defense.

To understand the implications of Biden’s choice of words, from a moral and legal perspective, Grid spoke with Kate Cronin-Furman, a lecturer in political science at University College London, whose research focuses on human rights and mass atrocities.

The conversation has been edited for length and clarity.

Grid: I gather that despite President Biden using the term “genocide,” this was not an official U.S. government designation, something like what we saw with China and the Uyghurs last year. So what’s the distinction between the two?

Kate Cronin-Furman: Biden’s statement is not an official finding based on a review of the evidence. I think he expressed an opinion based on the information we’ve seen emerging over the last week. There are indications of genocidal intent behind some of these acts. We are now seeing the sorts of things we look for when we’re trying to figure out whether you’re looking at crimes against humanity.

The State Department does undertake formal inquiries in a decision about whether to label a mass atrocity “genocide.” And that involves looking through a tremendous amount of testimonial evidence. It has, in the past, involved conducting primary interviews. When we look at the State Department process with regard to the Rohingya [a Muslim minority in Myanmar], they conducted a very rigorous inquiry in the camps in Cox’s Bazaar [Bangladesh]. None of that has happened in Ukraine yet. It’s likely it will now. If the process isn’t already underway, this will jumpstart it.

G: And if the U.S. government decides that this is, in fact, a genocide, what then? What legal obligations does that carry with it?

KCF: There’s no actual legal ramifications of a mass atrocity being genocide versus being crimes against humanity. This is a common misperception. And part of the reason for that is that “genocide” is just this incredibly powerful term that carries with it the association with the Holocaust. It’s something that the public responds to and is understood to carry additional moral weight, therefore a sort of moral compulsion to act that people maybe, unfortunately, do not feel when they see crimes against humanity or war crimes occurring.

G: But it is true that administrations in the past have been reluctant to use the term, even in the face of clear evidence?

KCF: Yes, we have this really appalling example from Rwanda of the Clinton administration twisting itself into knots to avoid calling this thing a genocide. That reflects the fact that they believed they would be compelled to do something if it was a genocide that they were not compelled to do if they were just using words like “mass slaughter” or “ethnic cleansing.” But that is not a legal obligation. That is because of the political power of the word.

G: What kind of evidence do you need to distinguish between genocide and other crimes against humanity in a legal setting?

KCF: The difference is about the intention behind the act. So to establish crimes against humanity, we’re looking for widespread and systematic violations. When we see large numbers of civilians having their hands tied behind their backs and shot outside of their homes, you know that potentially qualifies. If it looks the same across multiple contexts — if it looks widespread and systematic — that’s what gets us crimes against humanity. In order to charge and prove genocide, we’re looking for these acts having been committed with the specific intent to wipe out, in whole or in part, an identity group.

So we could look, for instance, at the evidence that widespread rape is occurring. We see reports of Ukrainian women being held captive and repeatedly assaulted. What we’re seeing now is reporting that some of these victims have given evidence that Russian soldiers said to them, “We are doing this to prevent you from bearing any more Ukrainian children.” That is the kind of thing we look for — to distinguish rape as a crime against humanity from genocide. That’s specifically in the Genocide Convention: the attempt to prevent births within an identity group. That’s the clearest-cut sort of evidence, if we have direct quotes of people saying, “I am doing this to destroy your nation.”

G: Are we likely to see action taken on this by the International Criminal Court or another body against these crimes we’re seeing, genocide or not?

KCF: It remains to be seen what the kind of cooperation there will be between the International Criminal Court and the Ukrainian domestic justice system. I think it is almost certain that Ukraine is going to have custody of a number of people who are implicated in the commission of serious violations of international law. One really plausible way it might play out is that they might turn over some of the higher-ranking folks over to the ICC. There are two reasons for that: One is that the ICC has jurisdiction over those most responsible for the most serious international crimes. They are not really set up to prosecute what we call “trigger pullers,” the kind of foot soldiers who have kind of personally committed acts of murder or rape. And the other linked reason why I think we are likely to see the ICC take jurisdiction over the higher-level folks is that those are more difficult cases to pursue. They require more expertise and they require more resources, which is not to say that the Ukrainian lawyers and judges don’t have the expertise, but it’s a heavy lift.





To build a case against someone up the chain of command, you need what’s called “linkage evidence,” which ties them to acts that they didn’t personally physically commit. Sometimes that’s easy if there’s a written order that says, you know, “interrogate the civilians in this town and then kill everyone.” But often, it’s much harder.

So, it would not be unreasonable to expect that Ukraine will prosecute the low-level folks they’ve got their hands on and may surrender some of the higher-ups to the ICC for those more complicated prosecutions.

G: The word “genocide” has been used a lot in this conflict. Russia dubiously accused Ukraine of genocide against Russian speakers in the east to justify its invasion. Ukraine has been using the term since the beginning to rally international public opinion. Now we see foreign leaders including Biden use it. Is there any concern about the term being overused given the weight that’s attached to it?

KCF: I think a lot of us who work with the survivors of mass atrocities have concerns about the way the word “genocide” gets deployed and the way it kind of minimizes other mass atrocities. And I think early in this conflict, people were very skeptical about its use because we thought we were seeing a territorial conquest rather than an attempt to destroy “Ukrainianness.” It was really understandable that representatives of Ukraine were using the word because it is powerful, and it draws attention and solidarity. It made a lot of sense from their perspective, but I think most experts were skeptical.

Now, because of what we’re seeing over the last few days, it’s very reasonable to raise this term. If we don’t want to use it when it’s not applicable because of the danger of dilution or whatever, then we definitely do want to use it when the label applies. It’s important to call things what they are.

Do I think it is plausible that someone is committing a genocide here? Do I think that a judicial body considering it or bringing charges should consider a charge of genocide? Yes. Now I think this is something that should be investigated, and it would be irresponsible not to.

Thanks to Alicia Benjamin for copy editing this article.