Ukraine war in photos, April 15: Children on the run

We use this space now to put a face — many faces — on a staggering statistic. As we reported in our war in data update Thursday, the United Nations said this week that nearly two-thirds of Ukraine’s children have fled their homes since the war began. That’s 4.8 million children, from all across the country, who are now somewhere else — in other parts of Ukraine, in other countries, or on trains or buses headed for a new place to call home.

These photos cover the breadth of geography as well — children from Kharkiv and Kramatorsk; children traveling west; children at the major refugee hubs of Lviv, in western Ukraine, and Przemysl, Poland; and children who are now in Slovakia, and Germany, and as far from Ukraine as Brazil.

Mostly, the pictures capture a range of activity and emotion. Children seen running and playing, crying and sleeping. A boy watches a battered Russian armored vehicle as it’s carted away; a girl recovers from injuries in a Dnipro hospital.

4.8 million children. These are just a dozen of them.

A woman holds a child's hand as they walk down the stairs at the central train station in Lviv, Ukraine, on Friday. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

People carry and guide children onto a bus that will take them to Poland from the central train station in Lviv on Friday. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Martin Kananirov and his mother, Inna Kananirova, wait for a bus that will take them to Poland in Lviv on Friday. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

A young girl cradles a child while waiting at the train station in Przemysl, Poland, on April 4. (JEFF J MITCHELL/Getty Images)

Ukrainian children color Slovak and Ukrainian maps as a show of appreciation toward the Slovak nation in a newly opened daycare for refugees in Kosice, Slovakia, on Tuesday. (Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

A Jewish refugee child from Ukraine rides a donated toy horse at the Jewish community center in Berlin on Wednesday. (Adam Berry/Getty Images)

Antonia Marksevka, who fled war-torn Ternopil, Ukraine, with her mother, dyes Easter eggs during Easter preparations held for Ukrainian refugee children at the Slawia cultural center on Tuesday in Halle, Germany. (Jens Schlueter/Getty Images)

A girl from Ukraine undergoes a covid test after arriving with her mother in the city of Curitiba, Brazil, on Thursday. (picture alliance/dpa/picture alliance via Getty I)

A child runs in the train station near the city of Severodonetsk, Ukraine, on April 7. (FADEL SENNA/AFP via Getty Images)

A young girl cries before the train leaves the eastern city of Kramatorsk, Ukraine, on April 3. (FADEL SENNA/AFP via Getty Images)

Children lay down on a suitcase as families wait to board a train in Kramatorsk on April 5. (FADEL SENNA/AFP via Getty Images)

A child looks at destroyed Russian military machinery in Katyuzhanka, near Kyiv, Ukraine, on April 7. (NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images)