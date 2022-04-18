Ukraine war in photos, April 18: An army of volunteers

We have reported extensively on the bravery and surprising (to many) successes of the Ukrainian resistance. Just last week, Deputy Global Editor Nikhil Kumar took a look at the TDF — the Territorial Defense Forces — that have brought tens of thousands of civilians into the war effort.

Beyond the fighters, there is a large-scale and seemingly well-organized battalion of a different sort — ordinary Ukrainian citizens assisting in everything from cooking to sewing, from sandbagging monuments to the manufacture of bulletproof vests. This second tier of support may be almost as critical as the first; certainly the Russian armed forces are suffering in part because of poor or nonexistent support when it comes to logistics and supplies. Some Ukrainians are doing both — helping with nonviolent tasks as well as training to fight.

We may never know the true measure of all these contributions — or at least not until the histories of this war are written — but safe to say that these civilians are not simply ordinary. There are tens of thousands of Ukrainian shopkeepers, teachers, farmers and others who have dropped their old work and are now counted among the ranks of the resistance. And for a nation defending itself against one of the world’s largest militaries, this is no small matter.

Our photos Monday capture the variety of backgrounds and diversity of tasks these people are bringing to the battle. Perhaps they also convey something of the spirit that motivates them.

A volunteer cooks meals for territorial security forces after massive attacks in Chernihiv, Ukraine, on April 11. (Andre Luis Alves/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

A volunteer manufactures armored vests from Swedish armored steel to protect Ukrainian soldiers, on April 6 in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine. (Dmytro Smoliyenko/Ukrinform/Future Publishing via Getty Images)

Volunteers make ballistic plates for bulletproof vests at a garden of a furniture company converted into the war industry in Zaporizzja, Ukraine, on April 13. (Andrea Carrubba/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Volunteers assemble sand bags to cover and protect the Monument to Princess Olga, St. Andrew the Apostle and the educators Cyril and Methodius in Kyiv, Ukraine, on March 29. (SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP via Getty Images)

A young volunteer sews Ukrainian flags for the Ukrainian military at a library in Lviv, Ukraine, on April 2. (YURIY DYACHYSHYN/AFP via Getty Images)

A volunteer makes ballistic plates for bulletproof vests at a garden of a furniture company in Zaporizzja on April 13. (Andrea Carrubba/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

A Ukrainian volunteer weaves camouflage nets for the Ukrainian army in the shelter of the public library in Kyiv on April 1. (Mykhaylo Palinchak/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

A woman prepares to throw a Molotov cocktail during a training inside the garden of a building contractor company in Zaporizzja on April 13. (Andrea Carrubba/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

A young Ukrainian civilian aims a gun during a weapons training by volunteer foreign fighters and Ukrainian soldiers in Lviv on April 14. (Ozge Elif Kizil/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Ukrainian men hold prop guns during a weapons training by volunteer foreign fighters and Ukrainian soldiers in Lviv on April 14. (Ozge Elif Kizil/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)