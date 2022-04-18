Ukraine war in photos, April 18: An army of volunteers – Grid News

Ukraine war in photos, April 18: An army of volunteers

Andrea Carrubba/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

We have reported extensively on the bravery and surprising (to many) successes of the Ukrainian resistance. Just last week, Deputy Global Editor Nikhil Kumar took a look at the TDF — the Territorial Defense Forces — that have brought tens of thousands of civilians into the war effort.

Beyond the fighters, there is a large-scale and seemingly well-organized battalion of a different sort — ordinary Ukrainian citizens assisting in everything from cooking to sewing, from sandbagging monuments to the manufacture of bulletproof vests. This second tier of support may be almost as critical as the first; certainly the Russian armed forces are suffering in part because of poor or nonexistent support when it comes to logistics and supplies. Some Ukrainians are doing both — helping with nonviolent tasks as well as training to fight.

We may never know the true measure of all these contributions — or at least not until the histories of this war are written — but safe to say that these civilians are not simply ordinary. There are tens of thousands of Ukrainian shopkeepers, teachers, farmers and others who have dropped their old work and are now counted among the ranks of the resistance. And for a nation defending itself against one of the world’s largest militaries, this is no small matter.

Our photos Monday capture the variety of backgrounds and diversity of tasks these people are bringing to the battle. Perhaps they also convey something of the spirit that motivates them.

CHERNHIV, UKRAINE - APRIL 11: A volunteer cooks meals for territorial security forces as Chernihiv tries to heal its wounds and gets back to life after massive attacks in Chernihiv, Ukraine on April 11, 2022. Ukrainian citizens need humanitarian aid because food scarcity continues, as well as many areas of the city don't have gas or electricity. (Photo by Andre Luis Alves/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

A volunteer cooks meals for territorial security forces after massive attacks in Chernihiv, Ukraine, on April 11. (Andre Luis Alves/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

ZAPORIZHZHIA, UKRAINE - APRIL 06, 2022 - Volunteer Center "Palyanytsia" manufactures armored vests from Swedish armored steel to protect Ukrainian soldiers, Zaporizhzhia, southeastern Ukraine. (Photo credit should read Dmytro Smoliyenko/ Ukrinform/Future Publishing via Getty Images)

A volunteer manufactures armored vests from Swedish armored steel to protect Ukrainian soldiers, on April 6 in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine. (Dmytro Smoliyenko/Ukrinform/Future Publishing via Getty Images)

ZAPORIZZJA, UKRAINE - APRIL 13: Volunteers make ballistic plates for bulletproof vests at a garden of a furniture company converted into the war industry in Zaporizzja, Ukraine on April 13, 2022. (Photo by Andrea Carrubba/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Volunteers make ballistic plates for bulletproof vests at a garden of a furniture company converted into the war industry in Zaporizzja, Ukraine, on April 13. (Andrea Carrubba/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Volunteers assemble sand bags to cover and protect the Monument to Princess Olga, St. Andrew the Apostle and the educators Cyril and Methodius in Kyiv, Ukraine, on March 29. (SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP via Getty Images)

A young volunteer sews Ukrainian flags for the Ukrainian military at a library in Lviv, Ukraine, on April 2. (YURIY DYACHYSHYN/AFP via Getty Images)

ZAPORIZZJA, UKRAINE - APRIL 13: A volunteer makes ballistic plates for bulletproof vests at a garden of a furniture company converted into the war industry in Zaporizzja, Ukraine on April 13, 2022. (Photo by Andrea Carrubba/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

A volunteer makes ballistic plates for bulletproof vests at a garden of a furniture company in Zaporizzja on April 13. (Andrea Carrubba/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

KYIV, UKRAINE - 2022/04/01: Ukrainian volunteer weaving camouflage nets for the Ukrainian army in the shelter of the public library, amid the Russian invasion into Ukraine. Russia invaded Ukraine on 24 February 2022, triggering the largest military attack in Europe since World War II. (Photo by Mykhaylo Palinchak/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

A Ukrainian volunteer weaves camouflage nets for the Ukrainian army in the shelter of the public library in Kyiv on April 1. (Mykhaylo Palinchak/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

ZAPORIZZJA, UKRAINE - APRIL 13: Molotov cocktail training inside the garden of a building contractor company, whose owner makes his property available from 10:00 to 13:00 every day for the volunteers in Zaporizzja, Ukraine on April 13, 2022. (Photo by Andrea Carrubba/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

A woman prepares to throw a Molotov cocktail during a training inside the garden of a building contractor company in Zaporizzja on April 13. (Andrea Carrubba/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

LVIV, UKRAINE - APRIL 14: Ukrainian civilians receive weapon training by volunteer foreign fighters and Ukrainian soldiers to defend their cities in Lviv, Ukraine on April 14, 2022. The training includes close defense tactics, use of weaponry, military tactics and first aid. Volunteer civilians, most of whom never hold weapons in their hands may also receive advanced military training in case they requested to give support at the frontline. (Photo by Ozge Elif Kizil/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

A young Ukrainian civilian aims a gun during a weapons training by volunteer foreign fighters and Ukrainian soldiers in Lviv on April 14. (Ozge Elif Kizil/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

LVIV, UKRAINE - APRIL 14: Ukrainian civilians receive weapon training by volunteer foreign fighters and Ukrainian soldiers to defend their cities in Lviv, Ukraine on April 14, 2022. The training includes close defense tactics, use of weaponry, military tactics and first aid. Volunteer civilians, most of whom never hold weapons in their hands may also receive advanced military training in case they requested to give support at the frontline. (Photo by Ozge Elif Kizil/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Ukrainian men hold prop guns during a weapons training by volunteer foreign fighters and Ukrainian soldiers in Lviv on April 14. (Ozge Elif Kizil/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

LVIV, UKRAINE - APRIL 14: Ukrainian civilians receive weapon training by volunteer foreign fighters and Ukrainian soldiers to defend their cities in Lviv, Ukraine on April 14, 2022. The training includes close defense tactics, use of weaponry, military tactics and first aid. Volunteer civilians, most of whom never hold weapons in their hands may also receive advanced military training in case they requested to give support at the frontline. (Photo by Ozge Elif Kizil/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Ukrainian civilians receive tactical training from volunteer foreign fighters and Ukrainian soldiers, which includes close defense tactics, use of weaponry, military tactics and first aid, in Lviv on April 14. (Ozge Elif Kizil/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

