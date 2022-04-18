Ukraine war in photos, April 18: An army of volunteers

We have reported extensively on the bravery and surprising (to many) successes of the Ukrainian resistance. Just last week, Deputy Global Editor Nikhil Kumar took a look at the TDF — the Territorial Defense Forces — that have brought tens of thousands of civilians into the war effort.
Beyond the fighters, there is a large-scale and seemingly well-organized battalion of a different sort — ordinary Ukrainian citizens assisting in everything from cooking to sewing, from sandbagging monuments to the manufacture of bulletproof vests. This second tier of support may be almost as critical as the first; certainly the Russian armed forces are suffering in part because of poor or nonexistent support when it comes to logistics and supplies. Some Ukrainians are doing both — helping with nonviolent tasks as well as training to fight.
We may never know the true measure of all these contributions — or at least not until the histories of this war are written — but safe to say that these civilians are not simply ordinary. There are tens of thousands of Ukrainian shopkeepers, teachers, farmers and others who have dropped their old work and are now counted among the ranks of the resistance. And for a nation defending itself against one of the world’s largest militaries, this is no small matter.
Our photos Monday capture the variety of backgrounds and diversity of tasks these people are bringing to the battle. Perhaps they also convey something of the spirit that motivates them.