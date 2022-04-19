Ukraine, war in photos, April 19: Battle for the east

Content warning: This report contains graphic or disturbing images, including bodies of civilians.

It is the new front in a nearly 2-month-old war: the battle for eastern Ukraine.

When Russia launched its “special military operation” on Feb. 24, it was in fact a large-scale, three-front war on nearly the whole of Ukraine. Now, nearly two months later, the Kremlin has scaled back its initial goals in the face of stiff Ukrainian resistance and turned virtually all of its attention and troops to eastern Ukraine. And now that new offensive looks to be underway.

ADVERTISEMENT

Monday night, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced, “We can now say that Russian forces have started the battle of the Donbas, for which they have long prepared.” Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov acknowledged on Tuesday that “another stage” of Russia’s military operation had begun.

Our photos Tuesday capture the already-grave situation in the largest city in eastern Ukraine — Kharkiv. They provide just a hint of what may lie ahead.

Firefighters work to extinguish a fire at a shopping center and surrounding buildings after a Russian missile strike on April 16 in Kharkiv. (Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

Members of the Ukrainian military stand amid debris after a shopping center and surrounding buildings were hit by a Russian missile strike on April 16 in Kharkiv. (Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

A man surveys damage after a Russian artillery strike hit a residential building on Monday in Kharkiv. (Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

A man walks past a burning apartment at a residential building on Sunday in Kharkiv. (Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

A man watches as an ambulance officer zips up the body of a civilian killed after a Russian attack hit a residential building on Sunday in Kharkiv. (Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

A firefighter takes a photograph of damage in a garage at a residential apartment block after a Russian attack on Monday in Kharkiv. (Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

A police officer tries to extinguish a fire in an apartment in a residential building on Sunday in Kharkiv. (Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

Members of the Ukrainian military walk amid debris after a shopping center and surrounding buildings were hit by a Russian missile strike on April 16 in Kharkiv. (Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

A woman reacts as she surveys damage after Russian attacks on Monday in Kharkiv. (Chris McGrath/Getty Images)