Ukraine, war in photos, April 19: Battle for the east

Content warning: This report contains graphic or disturbing images, including bodies of civilians.
It is the new front in a nearly 2-month-old war: the battle for eastern Ukraine.
When Russia launched its “special military operation” on Feb. 24, it was in fact a large-scale, three-front war on nearly the whole of Ukraine. Now, nearly two months later, the Kremlin has scaled back its initial goals in the face of stiff Ukrainian resistance and turned virtually all of its attention and troops to eastern Ukraine. And now that new offensive looks to be underway.
Monday night, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced, “We can now say that Russian forces have started the battle of the Donbas, for which they have long prepared.” Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov acknowledged on Tuesday that “another stage” of Russia’s military operation had begun.
Our photos Tuesday capture the already-grave situation in the largest city in eastern Ukraine — Kharkiv. They provide just a hint of what may lie ahead.