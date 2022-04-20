Ukraine war in photos: ‘Now everyone is a fighter’

The other day, Grid reported on Ukraine’s Territorial Defense Forces (TDF), a quasi-military organization that has ballooned from a few hundred members to more than 100,000 since the war began. These are bakers, barbers, bankers and others who have left their work and volunteered to fight, wherever and whenever the moment comes. Beyond the TDF, smaller civilian groups have cropped up across the country. It’s one consequence of a powerful patriotism and a feeling — as one Ukrainian told Grid — that “now everyone is a fighter.”
Wednesday’s photos capture this theme in different ways — from those learning how to use highly sophisticated weapons to others training with pieces of wood.