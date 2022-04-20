Ukraine war in photos: ‘Now everyone is a fighter’

The other day, Grid reported on Ukraine’s Territorial Defense Forces (TDF), a quasi-military organization that has ballooned from a few hundred members to more than 100,000 since the war began. These are bakers, barbers, bankers and others who have left their work and volunteered to fight, wherever and whenever the moment comes. Beyond the TDF, smaller civilian groups have cropped up across the country. It’s one consequence of a powerful patriotism and a feeling — as one Ukrainian told Grid — that “now everyone is a fighter.”

Wednesday’s photos capture this theme in different ways — from those learning how to use highly sophisticated weapons to others training with pieces of wood.

Civilian volunteers stand with wooden guns during a Kyiv Territorial Defense Forces (TDF) unit training session on Jan. 29 in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

Civilian volunteers check their guns at a TDF unit registration office on Feb. 26 in Kyiv. (Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

An instructor teaches civilians about grenade effects in a beginners combat and survival training course in Obukhiv, Ukraine, on Feb. 6. (Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

Members of the TDF learn how to use weapons during a training session held in a public park on March 9 in Kyiv. (Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

A civilian practices gun techniques during a beginners combat and survival training course run by instructors from the TDF at a school in Obukhiv on Feb. 6. (Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

Members of a defense unit play checkers with Molotov cocktails while guarding a barricade after curfew on the outskirts of eastern Kyiv on March 6. (Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

An employee talks to a customer at the gun counter of a tactical equipment shop on Feb. 23 in Kyiv. (Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

A reservist, 28-year-old Anton Lytvyn, packs his military equipment at his house after he was called up to active duty on Feb. 23 in Kyiv. (Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

A person aims a gun while wearing a ghillie suit during a training session in a public park in Kyiv on March 9. (Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

Members of the TDF learn how to use an NLAW anti-tank launcher during a training session on March 9 in Kyiv. (Chris McGrath/Getty Images)