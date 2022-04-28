Ukraine war in photos: What it’s like to come home

A senior Ukrainian official said recently that more than 1 million Ukrainians who fled their homes after the war began have now returned — some from other countries, some from other parts of their own country. This curation of photos looks at what some of these people have found upon their return.
The word “rubble” may be an overused term in coverage of war, but in these images, “rubble” comes to mind, along with “damage,” “debris” and others. Working their way through it all are Natalie in Poroskoten, Viktor in Dmytrivka and Oksana in Hostomel, along with other unnamed civil servants and volunteers in other parts of the country. All are doing what they can to make their homes and communities livable once again.
It’s a dispiriting sight — especially when one considers that these at least are places where it was calm enough to return. At least in some parts of the country, people are coming home. And at least in some of these photos, it appears the weather may have made it a bit more pleasant and easier to get the work done.