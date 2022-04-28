Ukraine war in photos: What it’s like to come home

A senior Ukrainian official said recently that more than 1 million Ukrainians who fled their homes after the war began have now returned — some from other countries, some from other parts of their own country. This curation of photos looks at what some of these people have found upon their return.

The word “rubble” may be an overused term in coverage of war, but in these images, “rubble” comes to mind, along with “damage,” “debris” and others. Working their way through it all are Natalie in Poroskoten, Viktor in Dmytrivka and Oksana in Hostomel, along with other unnamed civil servants and volunteers in other parts of the country. All are doing what they can to make their homes and communities livable once again.

It’s a dispiriting sight — especially when one considers that these at least are places where it was calm enough to return. At least in some parts of the country, people are coming home. And at least in some of these photos, it appears the weather may have made it a bit more pleasant and easier to get the work done.

A policeman walks among the rubble of destroyed houses near Kyiv, Ukraine, on April 14. (Fadel Senna/AFP/Getty Images)

Rescue team members clean rubble after Russian attacks hit a residential area in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, on Thursday. (Stringer/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Natalie cleans up the rubble around her house, which was destroyed by Russian shelling, in Poroskoten, Ukraine, on April 12. (Alex Chan Tsz Yuk/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images)

Viktor clears the debris of his heavily damaged house on April 21 in Dmytrivka, Ukraine. (Alexey Furman/Getty Images)

Local resident Oksana surveys the damage to her multigenerational home while searching for salvageable items on Monday in Hostomel, Ukraine. (John Moore/Getty Images)

A man helps rescue team members clean up destruction in Zaporizhzhia on Thursday. (Stringer/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Municipal workers carry debris while cleaning streets in Mariupol, Ukraine, under the control of Russian military and pro-Russian separatists, on Wednesday. (Leon Klein/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

A volunteer sweeps the premises of an apartment block damaged as a result of Russian shelling in Borodyanka, Ukraine, on Monday. (Yuliia Ovsiannikova / Ukrinform/Future Publishing/Getty Images)

Volunteers remove the rubble from the premises of an apartment block damaged as a result of Russian shelling in Borodyanka on Monday. (Yuliia Ovsiannikova / Ukrinform/Future Publishing/Getty Images)

Volunteers examine damage in Zaporizhzhia on Thursday. (Stringer/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Municipal workers and volunteers sweep and clean the streets of Mariupol on Wednesday. (Leon Klein/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)