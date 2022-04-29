Ukraine war in photos: Spilling beyond Ukraine’s border

From the beginning, there has been a fear that Russia’s war in Ukraine might spill beyond the borders of Ukraine itself. In some ways, that’s happening already.
Our photos this Friday include fires at a fuel depot in Belgorod, Russia, the result of an attack by Ukrainian helicopters earlier this month; scenes from the region of Transnistria, in Moldova, where recent attacks have raised the specter of a Russian move on that country; and reminders from Bulgaria and Poland of the impact of Russia’s decision this week to cut gas deliveries to those countries.
Meanwhile, in Russia itself, they have been preparing for “Victory Day,” the annual May 9 celebration that marks the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany. As we have reported, Russian President Vladimir Putin has hopes for declaring some sort of “victory” in Ukraine by then. With each passing day, as the war grinds on, that seems increasingly unlikely.