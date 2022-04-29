Ukraine war in photos: Spilling beyond Ukraine’s border

From the beginning, there has been a fear that Russia’s war in Ukraine might spill beyond the borders of Ukraine itself. In some ways, that’s happening already.

Our photos this Friday include fires at a fuel depot in Belgorod, Russia, the result of an attack by Ukrainian helicopters earlier this month; scenes from the region of Transnistria, in Moldova, where recent attacks have raised the specter of a Russian move on that country; and reminders from Bulgaria and Poland of the impact of Russia’s decision this week to cut gas deliveries to those countries.

Meanwhile, in Russia itself, they have been preparing for “Victory Day,” the annual May 9 celebration that marks the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany. As we have reported, Russian President Vladimir Putin has hopes for declaring some sort of “victory” in Ukraine by then. With each passing day, as the war grinds on, that seems increasingly unlikely.

A screen grab captured from a video shows firefighters responding to a fire at a fuel depot in Belgorod, Russia, on April 1. (Russian Ministry of Emergency Situation/Handout/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Fire and smoke billows from a damaged oil refinery that Ukrainian army helicopters hit in Belgorod on April 1. (Stringer/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Smoke rises from an oil refinery after it was hit by the Ukrainian army in Belgorod on April 1. (Stringer/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

A woman crosses the border to exit the self-proclaimed "Moldovan Republic of Transnistria" in Varnita, Moldova, on Thursday. (Daniel Mihailescu/AFP/Getty Images)

Passengers in a car wait to cross the border toward the self-proclaimed "Moldovan Republic of Transnistria" in Varnita on Thursday. (Daniel Mihailescu/AFP/Getty Images)

A women sell greens at the central market in Chisinau, Moldova, on Friday. (Daniel Mihailescu/AFP/Getty Images)

Cars wait in line to exit the self-proclaimed "Moldovan Republic of Transnistria" at the Varnita border point on Thursday. (Daniel Mihailescu/AFP/Getty Images)

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki gives a press statement on the gas halt from Russia at the gas transmission point in Rembelszczyzna, Poland, on Wednesday. (Janek Skarzynski/AFP/Getty Images)

The logo of Russia's energy giant Gazprom, which stopped gas deliveries to Poland and Bulgaria this week, is seen at a petrol station in Moscow on Thursday. (Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua/Getty Images)

Russian military helicopters fly over Dvortsovaya Square during a rehearsal for the Victory Day military parade in Saint Petersburg, Russia, on Thursday. (Olga Maltseva/AFP/Getty Images)