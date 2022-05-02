Ukraine war in photos: Leaving Mariupol

No dateline of the war in Ukraine has seen violence on the scale of Mariupol, the once-bustling port city in southern Ukraine. Mariupol has borne the brunt of repeated Russian assaults on infrastructure and civilian targets; estimates of civilian deaths range between 10,000 and 20,000.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Sunday that “for the first time in all the days of the war, this vitally needed green corridor has started working.”
It’s hardly an answer to the siege of Mariupol — just a rare bit of positive news from the city. Earlier efforts at a “green corridor” had failed. There are hundreds more civilians in the steel plant; overall, of a prewar population of 400,000, there are believed to be roughly 100,000 people still in the city.
In this curation, we meet some of those who made the journey, the welcome they have received and the places they left behind.
Soon after the evacuation, Russian forces resumed their shelling of the steel plant and surrounding areas.