Ukraine war in photos: Leaving Mariupol

No dateline of the war in Ukraine has seen violence on the scale of Mariupol, the once-bustling port city in southern Ukraine. Mariupol has borne the brunt of repeated Russian assaults on infrastructure and civilian targets; estimates of civilian deaths range between 10,000 and 20,000.

Monday, more than 100 of those who had taken shelter for weeks in the city’s Azovstal steel plant reached Ukrainian-held territory; that steel plant remains the last Ukrainian stronghold in the battered city.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Sunday that “for the first time in all the days of the war, this vitally needed green corridor has started working.”

It’s hardly an answer to the siege of Mariupol — just a rare bit of positive news from the city. Earlier efforts at a “green corridor” had failed. There are hundreds more civilians in the steel plant; overall, of a prewar population of 400,000, there are believed to be roughly 100,000 people still in the city.

In this curation, we meet some of those who made the journey, the welcome they have received and the places they left behind.

Soon after the evacuation, Russian forces resumed their shelling of the steel plant and surrounding areas.

Rubble surrounds destroyed buildings in Mariupol, Ukraine, under the control of Russian military and pro-Russian separatists, on April 29. (Leon Klein/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

More destruction can be seen through a hole in a destroyed building in Mariupol on April 29. (Leon Klein/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

People drive by burned-out buildings in Mariupol on April 29. (Leon Klein/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

A boy from Mariupol looks out through the smashed windshield of his family's car after arriving at an evacuation point in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, on Monday. (Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

Mother and daughter Dina and Natasha from Mariupol arrive in their own vehicle at a registration and processing area for internally displaced people in Zaporizhzhia on Monday. (ED JONES/AFP via Getty Images)

Natasha from Mariupol reacts after arriving at a registration and processing area for internally displaced people in Zaporizhzhia on Monday. (ED JONES/AFP via Getty Images)

A boy sits in his family's car after arriving at an evacuation point for people fleeing Mariupol, Melitopol and the surrounding towns under Russian control on Monday in Zaporizhzhia. (Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

Nadiajda Vorotylina wipes her eye after arriving at a registration and processing area for internally displaced people with her family from Mariupol in Zaporizhzhia on Monday. (ED JONES/AFP via Getty Images)

A woman refugee shows her documents from registration upon arrival to an evacuation center in Zaporizhzhia on Monday. (Andre Luis Alves/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

A family arrives from Russian-occupied Melitopol ahead of an expected humanitarian convoy in Zaporizhzhia on Monday. (ED JONES/AFP via Getty Images)

A woman holds her dog as she arrives from Russian-occupied territory at a registration and processing area for internally displaced people in Zaporizhzhia on Monday. (ED JONES/AFP via Getty Images)