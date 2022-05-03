Ukraine war in photos: Women at war

Much of the reporting about women and the war in Ukraine has focused on the flow of refugees. And for good reason. Given that men between the ages of 18 and 60 are compelled to remain in the country to fight in some capacity, the vast majority of people fleeing their homes have been women and children. We see them every day, on trains and buses and arriving in new countries, in the photographs from the war.
But women have also been active in the war itself and the resistance to the Russian onslaught. From Tuesday’s collection of photos: A woman trains to use an AK-47 rifle, other women head for the front lines, a rescue worker tends to victims of Russian shelling, and women from Lviv to Odessa work on camouflage and bulletproof vests for soldiers.
Perhaps the most memorable among these images is the one of Anastasiia Mokhina and Viacheslav Hohlyuk, two young members of the Kyiv Territorial Defense Forces. They were married on the outskirts of the capital, clutching rifles and a wedding bouquet. We wish them well.