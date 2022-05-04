Ukraine war in photos: Mariupol, then and now

It’s probably fair to say that most people — especially non-Europeans — were not familiar with the name Mariupol before Russian President Vladimir Putin launched his war on Ukraine. And safe to say that today the name is synonymous with destruction, suffering and trauma. That’s the impetus for this post and collection of photos — a look at Mariupol then and now.

The city was founded in 1778 and renamed Mariupol the next year, home then to a few thousand people. Roughly a century later, the port city became a key transit point for exports of wheat — second in size only to Odessa — an economic role it continued to play until the current war began. Later came steel production; in 1933, the sprawling Azovstal steelworks were built. It is in the underground warrens of the Azovstal plant that Ukrainian soldiers and civilians have been sheltering — and dying — during the Russian siege.

The last time the city suffered great loss and damage was during the German military occupation of World War II. After the war, Mariupol was renamed Zhdanov, after the Soviet politician Andrei Zhdanov; the name reverted to Mariupol in 1989.

The mayor of Mariupol has said that more than 10,000 people have died there since the war began, and he believes the actual figure may be double that. Wednesday, the Associated Press reported that 600 people may have been killed in a single Russian attack — the March 16 strike against the Mariupol Theater.

Whatever it once was, and whatever happens next, Mariupol has already joined other cities — Aleppo, Sarajevo, Grozny to name a few — which will be forever linked to wartime destruction and allegations of crimes against humanity.

The Azovstal Iron and Steel Works can be seen in the background of the city of Mariupol, Ukraine, in 2007. (Elizaveta Becker/ullstein bild/Getty Images)

People walk by damaged buildings with the Azovstal plant in the background in Mariupol on April 22. (Leon Klein/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Ukrainian people walk by shops in Mariupol on Sept. 6, 2014, after a ceasefire was signed between Ukraine and pro-Kremlin insurgents. (Philippe Desmazes/AFP/Getty)

A woman stands in the courtyard of a destroyed building in Mariupol on April 29. (Leon Klein/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

The Illich Iron and Steel Works spans much of Mariupol in 2007. (Elizaveta Becker/ullstein bild/Getty Images)

Damaged buildings and equipment surround the Azovstal plant in Mariupol on April 22. (Leon Klein/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Trains travel within the Illich Iron and Steel Works in Mariupol in 2007. (Elizaveta Becker/ullstein bild/Getty Images)

Smoke rises from the Azovstal plant after the Russian army took control of the rest of Mariupol on April 22. (Anadolu Agency/Leon Klein/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

An aerial view of Mariupol shows neighborhoods of homes and apartment buildings in 2007. (Elizaveta Becker/ullstein bild/Getty Images)