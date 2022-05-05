Ukraine war in photos: The friends they carried

What would you bring with you — in a rush to leave your home, with little space for belongings and minimal time to pack or prepare?
Nearly ever day since the war began, we have seen photographs from Ukraine of people on the run — from a big city to a village, from a village to the countryside, or from wherever they lived to another country entirely. More than 10 million people have left their homes since the war began.
So — what have these people carried in their own hurried departures? We found at least one answer in the images we share in this collection: People bring their dogs. And their cats. And in one case seen here, a little girl brought her pet mouse. The photos and captions — from across Ukraine — tell the rest of their stories. It is somehow uplifting and depressing at the same time.