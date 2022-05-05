Ukraine war in photos: The friends they carried – Grid News

Ukraine war in photos: The friends they carried

What would you bring with you — in a rush to leave your home, with little space for belongings and minimal time to pack or prepare?

Nearly ever day since the war began, we have seen photographs from Ukraine of people on the run — from a big city to a village, from a village to the countryside, or from wherever they lived to another country entirely. More than 10 million people have left their homes since the war began.

So — what have these people carried in their own hurried departures? We found at least one answer in the images we share in this collection: People bring their dogs. And their cats. And in one case seen here, a little girl brought her pet mouse. The photos and captions — from across Ukraine — tell the rest of their stories. It is somehow uplifting and depressing at the same time.

UKRAINIAN-POLISH BORDER - MARCH 31, 2022 - A Ukrainian refugee woman forced to leave Ukraine because of the Russian invasion has wrapped her lap dog in a raincoat as she stands in line under the rain at the Ukrainian-Polish checkpoint "Shehyni" (Polish: Szeginie), western Ukraine (Photo credit should read Anna Voitenko/ Ukrinform/Future Publishing via Getty Images)

A Ukrainian refugee woman stands in line with her dog, wrapped in a raincoat, in the rain at the Ukrainian-Polish checkpoint in Shehyni, Ukraine, on March 31. (Anna Voitenko/Ukrinform/Future Publishing via Getty Images)

A Ukrainian girl fleeing the war with her dog arrives by train from Poland on March 16 in Berlin. (Derek Hudson/Getty Images)

A man pets a dog by the makeshift stove in the courtyard of a heavily damaged apartment building on April 23 in Horenka, Ukraine. (Alexey Furman/Getty Images)

Elena, 44, who lost her husband the day before by a shelling, arrives with her dog at a charity center hosting evacuees in Pokrovsk, Ukraine, on Wednesday. (YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP via Getty Images)

A girl who fled the war in Ukraine stands next to a dog resting inside a pet backpack on March 29 in Krakow, Poland. (Omar Marques/Getty Images)

BORODIANKA, UKRAINE - APRIL 25, 2022 - Volunteer Olena hold a pet carrier with a cat in Borodianka, an urban-type settlement liberated from Russian invaders, Kyiv Region, northern Ukraine. (Photo credit should read Yuliia Ovsiannikova / Ukrinform/Future Publishing via Getty Images)

Olena, a volunteer, holds a pet carrier with a cat in Borodyanka, Ukraine, on April 25. (Yuliia Ovsiannikova/Ukrinform/Future Publishing via Getty Images)

A girl kisses her pet mouse outside a residential building that partially collapsed after a shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine, on March 18. (SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP via Getty Images)

PALANCA, MOLDOVA - 2022/03/24: An invalid dog with the Ukrainian flag has just crossed the border with its owners. Palanca is a small town on the border with Ukraine and is the closest city to Odessa. Since the armed conflict began, around 175,000 people have entered according to figures from the Moldovan government. When people enter the country they have the possibility of sheltering in refugee camps that the government and international organizations created for the humanitarian emergency, but most seek to move to other countries in central Europe. Moldova is one of the poorest countries on the European continent, so employment opportunities for refugees could be few. (Photo by Israel Fuguemann/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

A dog with the Ukrainian flag on its wheelchair crosses the border with its owners in Palanca, Moldova, on March 24. (Israel Fuguemann/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

KHARKIV, UKRAINE - 2022/04/21: A dog sleeps next to its owner in the Kharkiv metro station. Citizens in Kharkiv have been forced to adopt a new life underground at metro stations, as the second biggest city in Ukraine now faces the constant threat of Russian bombardment and airstrikes. (Photo by Alex Chan/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

A dog sleeps next to its owner in the Kharkiv metro station on April 21. (Alex Chan/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Ukrainian refugee Karina, 11, plays with Chappy, the family dachshund, in their temporary mobile home at a camp site in La Ville-aux-Dames, France, on March 31. (GUILLAUME SOUVANT/AFP via Getty Images)

CHERNIHIV OBLAST, UKRAINE - 2022/04/20: Zhenia, eight years old, is with his cat in one of the rooms of his partly destroyed apartment following the Russian shelling attack. Damaged houses and properties are seen in Chernihiv, the northern city of Ukraine, as Russia continues its shelling attack in Ukraine. Russia invaded Ukraine on 24 February 2022, triggering the largest military attack in Europe since World War II. (Photo by Mykhaylo Palinchak/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Zhenia, 8, holds his cat in one of the rooms of his partly destroyed apartment following the Russian shelling attack in Chernihiv, Ukraine, on April 20. (Mykhaylo Palinchak/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

